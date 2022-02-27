EV shipments up

The electric vehicles (EVs) market continues to increase throttle, growing shipments globally by approximately 109 per cent in 2021 relative to the previous year according to recent research findings.

Automotive analyst firm Canalys, in an assessment of the growth, estimated that by this figure some 6.5 million EVs were sold worldwide last year as the demand for these vehicles, particularly in mainland countries, strengthen. The data showed that of the total shipments China accounted for more than half the sales, securing a large chunk of the over 85 per cent of EVs delivered to customers globally followed by Europe.

“Fifteen per cent of new cars sold in 2021 in mainland China were EVs – this more than doubles the percentage in 2020, and there is still a huge opportunity for future growth in 2022 and beyond,” said Jason Low, principal analyst at Canalys.

Partially or fully powered by electric energy, these vehicles are believed to be more environmentally friendly as they use little or no fossil fuel. As the globe pushes to reduce carbon emissions opting to focus on greener forms of energy, the EV market is touted to grow significantly over the next decade.

“The total global car market grew just four per cent in 2021 as it continued to struggle with COVID-19 restrictions and chip shortages. EV sales represented nine per cent of all passenger car sales in 2021,” the data revealed.

“Many new models are launching every month in each important market segment, from tiny, inexpensive city cars to mainstream and premium sedans and SUVs,” Low also said.

Locally, large dealerships such as ATL Automotive and Stewarts Motors have also been gearing up to attract more customers to these models as they add a few of these vehicles to their line-up.

Similarly, and of equal importance to the growing EV market locally, is the availability of charging stations to service the small but growing fleet of EVs and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on Jamaican roads.

Global charging station platform EVPower Jamaica Limited (Evergo), which is a sister company to Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP), has been positioning for the local growth it expects to come within the next three to four years. Through its infrastructure buildout, the company is now in the advance phases of operationalising some 60 stations across the island.

Last Thursday the company commissioned the first resort-based charging station on the island at Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

“The hospitality sector has been a pioneer in the decarbonisation effort for some time, what better partners could we have, given our interests and commitments are aligned. Jamaica Inn is our first host partner [in the hotel sector] but will not be the last,” Wayne Mckenzie, chief executive officer (CEO) of Evergo, told the Jamaica Observer.

“We continue to look at our host partners and strategically place the charging stations at locations of convenience which are easy to access for all. The country has 53 registered BEVs and probably a similar amount of plug in hybrids. We want to ensure that all parishes are covered before we aggressively market our locations. We have 62 chargers that are going to be on the ground and functional before the end of the first quarter of this year. We believe that once they (electric charging stations) are here, people will buy the vehicles,” he added, noting that of its planned fleet of chargers, 21 were currently active; 27 under construction and 12 awaiting connection.

Mckenzie, furthering speaking to the company's plans for growth, told the Sunday Finance that “there is a plan to increase footprint to about 300 chargers in three years” with hopes to also expand into other locations including housing complexes.

As the push to have more EVs gain momentum in the local market, other stakeholders including the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), through its 'charge and go' outlets, has also sought to grow in the space through its installation of some 10 charging stations across the island in the short term. Fianancial institutions such as the National Commercial Bank (NCB), through the launch of its auto green loan, has also been incentivising customers to transition to EV models. Even government, outside of it policy framework, has announced plans to convert some of its public transportation units to EVs over the next few years.