Expect 8-10 weeks' shipping delays

With the 2021 holiday shopping season fast approaching, local manufacturers and distributors are jumping through hoops to manage supply-chain delays and the sharp rise in freight costs, but Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) says shipments could be backed up for over two months.

KWL's chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Williams told the Jamaica Observer that while a majority of the cargo comes directly from the US, shipping congestion further escalated by partial closure of the port in Ningbo, China — the world's third-busiest container port — could see local importers scrambling to get their stock in time.

“If manufacturers are planning to stock up for Christmas, your cargo should be on its way by now or you should quickly start purchasing and get your supplies in so that the cargo can be delivered… because you will have a delay up to eight to 10 weeks. Now is the time to build your stocks,” Williams said.

“At Kingston Wharves we're seeing an increase in cargo volume, so that has to do with two things, either there's a backlog that is now coming though, or larger businesses that can afford forward buying are doing that,” Williams told the Sunday Finance.

He pointed out that during the economic disruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, KWL has not increased its fees.

“The freight rate affects the shippers of cargo, so the cost to put a container on the ship, now that is being increased by the shipping line that has no bearing on Kingston Wharves. We have decided that we would not increase any fees and we have not increased any from last year to facilitate the Jamaican economy to move forward,” he said.

In handling the influx of shipments, the CEO assured customers that the multi-purpose port terminal has implemented measures to facilitate efficient movement of cargo, including the purchasing of an additional crane for some 5.2 million Euros.

The CEO also pointed out that its Click N Collect digital platform will ensure a contactless clearance process.

“We encourage our customers to utilise that service, it's completely online, and you can do this on your smart phone. Certainly with [the pandemic], it's an opportune time for people to take advantage of safe ways of clearing cargo. Make an appointment and pick up your cargo within half an hour to 45 minutes,” he said.