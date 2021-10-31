Farmer seeking compensation

Dear Claudienne,

I live in Clarendon. In February I bought 750 layers from Nutramix of the CB Group of companies. Shortly after I got the birds 300 of them became sick and died.

After I contacted the company they visited the farm and I received the following letter from them:

Dear customer,

After extensive investigations into the increased mortality of the laying hens delivered as “ready to lay pullets” in late January to February 2021, it was discovered that the flock of Hy-line birds appears to be affected by a condition called egg peritonitis.

Egg peritonitis is a condition seen in layer birds coming into peak of lay and just after. There are several suspected causes but no definitive cause has ever been determined. However recognising that you the farmers have been affected by this condition, Newport Mills Ltd commits to assist farmers with offsetting some of the losses in mortality.

This assistance will be formulated at the end of May 2021, when it is expected that mortalities due to this condition will have subsided.”

After they came to the farm they promised to refund me the cost of the dead birds by July 2021, but to date [October 21, 2021] they have not kept their promise.

I hope you can help me.

VB

Dear VB,

Tell Claudienne contacted the CB Group on Thursday, October 21 and when the column spoke with you the following day, Friday, October 22, 2021, you told us that the company delivered 140 laying birds to your farm at 1:00 am Friday morning, October 22.

The Tell Claudienne column received an email from the CB Group on Sunday, October 24,2021.

The email stated the following:

“The complaint of VB has been dealt with.

Our technical experts, including veterinarians, have visited his facility.

Note that the performance of a layer bird will depend on its genetic make-up on the one hand and the environment to which it is exposed on the other. In the latter instance, numerous shortcomings were pointed out with a request to have them corrected so as not to have a negative influence on the bird performance. We trust that he has taken the team's advice in these matters. Normally, such information remains quiet and confidential to the owner and we have no wish to deviate from this.

The company has undertaken to replace 200 started pullets (ready to lay). These birds take 18-20 weeks to grow after eggs take 21 days to hatch, hence some of the delay that VB did not understand. The birds are grown in batches depending on the orders received. VB at the time of writing has already received 140 replacement birds with the remaining 60 to be shortly delivered.”

Tell Claudienne asked the CB Group spokesman if the numerous shortcomings on your farm had contributed to the birds dying.

“Some of his complaints were legitimate,” he replied.

You told Tell Claudienne that even though you lost 300 layers in February, you were willing to consider your dispute with the CB Group fully settled if the company added 40 more birds to the 60 which they said they will be delivering to you shortly.

This means that the CB Group would give you 240 birds in total settlement of your claim.

The CB Group's corporate affairs spokesman told us that you will get the additional 40 birds with the 60 to be delivered to you shortly if “there are extras”.

Explaining that the layers are grown in batches, he said that the layers which will be ready for delivery for the remainder of 2021 are already allocated to farmers.

If there are no “extras” you will get the additional 40 layers early 2022, he said.

Please let the column know when the 60 birds are delivered to you.

We wish you all the best.

