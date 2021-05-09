Federal Capital Investment & Finance Limited moves to expand market share
Douglas Folkes named new chairman; Levar Smith deputy chairmanSunday, May 09, 2021
|
Jamaican firm Federal Capital Investment & Finance Limited has moved to strengthen and significantly increase its market share in the diversified finance market with key and strategic appointments aimed at injecting new vision and assured experience into its management structure.
The appointments are expected to drive the company's VISION 23 strategic objectives of appreciably growing its expanding portfolio and earnings from its Insurance Premium Financing business.
Accomplished banker Douglas Folkes, who was named chairman of the entity, brings to Federal Capital decades of highly successful banking experience and excellent credentials as a chief executive officer/managing director of Mutual Security Bank Limited. He served at the senior levels of the National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd and several other noted Jamaican corporations.
Having assumed the chairmanship, Folkes identified and elevated director Levar Smith to the seat of deputy chairman of the board effective April 29, 2021.
Smith, who was also appointed chairman of the board's audit committee, served as a director of the group and on the board of the subsidiaries Marathon Insurance Brokers Limited and Federal Capital Investments & Finance limited since 2018.
According to a statement from Federal Capital's board, Smith's appointment heralds the elevation of a new generation of talented leaders to the executive suite, and guides the board's VISION 23 strategic objective of delivering 75 per cent of the company's income from its platform business.
Smith is a chartered underwriter [ACII] who holds a degree in management studies (accounting).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy