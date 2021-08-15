Fewer restrictions drive revenues at TransJamaican Highway

TransJamaican Highway (TJH) Limited has seen a big jump in toll revenues for the April to June quarter. The company reported revenues went up to US$12.1 million, reflecting a 43 per cent or US$3.6-million increase over the corresponding period last year.

For the comparable period in 2020, toll revenues amounted to US$8.5 million. The higher revenues stemmed from fewer restrictions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic earlier this year compared to last year. Toll revenues were hard hit last year by the lock down of St Catherine in April/May 2020. The longer six months period which ended June 30, 2021 showed revenues reaching US$24.4 million, compared to US$21.4 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 14 per cent.

Reversing last year's losses

The stronger performance reflected on the company's bottom line with profit before tax for the six-month period reaching US$1.3 million, representing an increase of US$7.2 million. That reversed losses of US$5.9 million reported last year. Net profit being total comprehensive income for the period half year was US$1.3 million, reflecting an increase of US$2.4 million, compared to net loss of US$1.1 million for the same period in 2020.

A deferred tax credit of US$4.8 million was recognised during the six-month period.

No further deferred tax has been recognised since the December 2020 year end.

Finance costs, which are comprised mainly of interest on the long-term loans were relatively flat for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 amounting to US$3.8 million, comparable to the finance costs of US$3.9 million for the same period in 2020. For the six-month period finance costs of US$7.7 million were booked, reflecting a decrease of US$1.8 million, compared with the 2020 posting of US$9.5 million.

This 19 per cent decrease was due the savings realised from the debt restructuring which saw our existing loans being repaid and the secured notes being issued during the first quarter of last year.

Containing operating expenses

Operating expenses at the company also fell, declining to US $8.4 million — down by US $0.2 million during the June quarter, compared to US $8.6 million for the same period in 2020. This decrease was primarily due to lower amortisation of the intangibles (now being assessed and adjusted on a quarterly basis, rather than at year-end as per prior years). This was offset by an increase in insurance cost and the toll operator's fixed fee. TJH also incurred additional monitoring fees associated with the secured notes issued last year February and being listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in March of the same year.

For the six-month period which ended June 30, 2021, operating expenses were US$16.5 million compared to US $17.2 million for the same period a year ago.