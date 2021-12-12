Fire risk!

Even amidst the growth in construction of new properties and spaces to serve the growing commercial activity in Jamaica, there appears to be some level of risk with existing warehouses along the industrial belt on Marcus Garvey Drive, St Andrew, and parts of St Catherine which have faced massive fires in recent years.

Though most large warehouses are adequately insured, there is a risk relating to the ability to control the peril of fires in the worst-case scenarios.

Facey Commodity Company Limited had a fire in October at its distribution warehouse which destroyed the facility. Singer's warehouse at Ashenheim Road was gutted by a fire last month which took six units and 53 firefighters to combat. Both fires are expected to have run into the billions for estimated losses.

Facilities of this nature would have been approved by the Jamaica Fire Brigade and inspected by independent companies to identify any other hazards. Fire plans would include the use of smoke alarms, emergency exits, assembly meeting points, signage, fire extinguishers, fire alarms and emergency lights. These plans would account for the type of material at the location, items stored in the space, occupancy and size of the facility.

When Sunday Finance checked with GK General Insurance (GKGI), General Manager Chaluk Richards explained that GKGI's makes recommendations to clients for the type of businesses being insured but doesn't have a specific mandate for certain solutions related to fire insurance.

“GKI does not mandate the installation or use of fire suppression systems or sprinklers as a prerequisite for coverage of our commercial clients. However, consideration is given to customers who have these or any other risk mitigation systems in place. Ultimately, clients with these systems may receive better terms and rates for their insurance. In a case where the client or location has a history of fire losses, some controls may be stipulated before fire coverage is proffered,” Richards informed.

This was reaffirmed by JN General Insurance Company Limited (JNGI) in a response surrounding the inclusion of certain fire containment measures.

“No! Each business is underwritten on its own merit; therefore, there are some that fire extinguishers only will be sufficient to implement the policy whereas others, such as a furniture manufacturer or chemical manufacturer/distributor, will require more risk management implementations.”

JNGI added, “However, in general, where prudent, JN General Insurance requires or recommends fire detection and suppression equipment in accordance with the risk factors posed by the particular policyholder. We also seek to mitigate such exposures as opposed to only trying to control a fire subsequent to an outbreak.”

In some USA states, new commercial properties of certain sizes and capacities are required to include sprinkler systems in their design. There is also a retroactive policy for the implementation of fire containment systems for buildings of certain sizes which may include an in-rack or ceiling sprinkler. In the United Kingdom, the Fire Safety Law was passed this year to refine the fire code for residential and commercial establishments following the June 2017 fire at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower.

The Building Act, 2018, was passed to modernise the building code in Jamaica, but the code itself can only be obtained at the Bureau of Standards Jamaica office and isn't available online. The Act doesn't speak to mandatory risk mitigation measures to contain fires except mentioning the Building Code or provision of building permits.

Wisynco Group Limited was significantly impacted by a May 2015 fire which gutted the 250,000 square feet (sq ft) distribution centre. Apart from slowing down business in the short term, it cost Wisynco $1.32 billion in impairment losses from the destruction of inventory and equipment. Despite the destruction from the fire, Wisynco rose from the ashes and opened a new 370,000 sq ft distribution centre totalling US$20 million ($2.6 billion) which was funded by partially financed by bank debt and part of the $2.07-billion insurance payout.

As part of its continuous risk mitigation strategy, Wisynco invested millions into a fire suppression system which is supported by a large storage capacity tank and pump with the ability to supply the volume. This was revealed in the company's 2021 annual report released recently. Wisynco is expected to include this type of suppression system in its new Trelawny distribution centre.

With fires not being a common event experienced in the country, most insurance firms tend to be profitable on this segment of the market.

General Accident Insurance Company Limited (Genac) reported a 27 per cent increase in premiums written in 2018 to $5.17 billion for the fire and allied perils segment. It earned $118.56 million in profit which was largely due to commission income it received. With Genac consolidating its accounts in 2020, taking into consideration Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, the fire segment earned $7.03 billion in premiums and produced $248 million in profit.

Though many firms have implemented certain fire prevention mechanisms, Managing director and founder of PreeLabs Limited Yekini Wallen-Bryan indicated that traditional fire alarms and smoke detectors work well when someone is present to hear them. He elaborated that a lot of buildings rely on someone monitoring certain parameters in order to prevent a fire.

“We at PreeLabs specialise in remote monitoring, control and automation — primarily through the Internet of things (or Iot). What this means is, we can give our customers and clients the tools they need to monitor processes, conditions, activities as well as control and automate various responses from anywhere in the world from their phone, tablet, or computer,” Yekini Wallen-Bryan explained.

He further added, “We can implement systems to monitor environmental parameters and alert the relevant personnel via e-mail and/or SMS message that there is a fire early, where it is happening, and allowing for a faster, more informed response — likely mitigating any potential losses. At PreeLabs, we're working to improve our country's standards on process management, facilities management, and agricultural operation by developing and implementing IOT, sensor fusion, and digitisation into our environments and systems that allow for more informed, data-driven decision-making and automation to reduce risks, costs and improve productivity.”