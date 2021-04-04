First Rock's luxury residential development gets green light

First Rock Capital Holdin gs' premier, exclusive, luxury residential development 'Hambani Estates' set for Bamboo Avenue in Kingston has now secured all regulatory approvals to start construction.

This follows the Real Estate Board giving the green light for the luxury residential development, which previously received building approvals from the Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation earlier this year. First Rock after its record profits in 2020 is building on its expansion in Cayman, Florida and its foray into Guyana, is investing over a billion Jamaican dollars to develop Hambani Estates.

Hambani Estates will be a multi-family development, consisting of 12 single-family residences, each on its own subdivided quarter acre lot, is slated to be complete by April 2022. The exclusive residential project will be a low density, highly landscaped development with a total of seven five-bedroom residences and five four-bedroom residences. Hambani Estates is First Rock's premier real estate development project.

SPECIFIC FEATURES OF THE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Each stand-alone residence will consist of an attractively landscaped forecourt that steps the building away from the main driveway and encloses the cars within either a three or two car garage as well as four parking spots for guests.

Pierre Shirley, First Rock's executive vice-president explains that, “the design intent is to create the feeling of a Jamaican villa but with the modern amenities and features expected in a Kingston residence.”

Each residence will have outdoor terraces and balconies, with amenities including outdoor kitchens and swimming pools. The buildings are designed in the Tropical Contemporary style, with a focus on natural light, good cross ventilation throughout, and a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

The buildings will be made of reinforced concrete frames, with concrete block infill walls, and a poured concrete roof. The fenestration will consist of hurricane rated, aluminum framed glass doors and windows, with the main front door and internal doors made of local Jamaican hardwood.

The property will be gated along Bamboo Avenue with a separate vehicular entry and exit around a security building and property management office. The amenities on property will include a full property standby generator, garbage room, meter centre, gardener storage and landscaped areas. There will be no communal area.

TESTIMONIALS FROM EXCLUSIVE REAL ESTATE BROKERS

The developers, First Rock Holdings, have engaged Coldwell Banker Jamaica, Century 21 Jamaica and First Rock Realty as the exclusive brokers for marketing and selling of the residences.

According to Debbie Nicoll, Realtor at Century 21 Everest, “We are very excited and I think this is a one-of-a-kind development. I have been in the business for 30 years and I am delighted to see this type of project come on board, especially working on it with First Rock.”

Similar sentiments came from Coldwell Banker's Managing Director Andrew Issa. He declared, “I'm extremely excited and believe that this will bring a luxurious product to the market. I think Jamaica is waiting for such a fantastic development. We are definitely looking forward to working with First Rock on this project.”

Other professionals on the project include:

• Architect — Atelier-Vidal Limited

• Structural/Civil Engineer — Jentech Consultants Limited

• Mechanical/Electrical Engineer — HTG Engineering Consultants Limited

• Quantity Surveyor — Wan Mears Limited

• Land Surveyor — Donovan Simpson & Associates Limited

• Attorney — Shelards Attorneys at Law

• Contractor — GARCO Construction Limited

• Project Manager — Plexus Architects & Planners Limited