Fixed quantities are key to manufacturing success - Scientific Research Council

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is encouraging producers in the manufacturing space, especially entrepreneurs who produce food or cosmetics, to standardise their production process by using formulae instead of recipes.

“The SRC often receives calls from persons who want to manufacture food or cosmetic products using our pilot plant. However, they are unaware that to produce products in a large commercial quantity requires a formula rather than a recipe. So, we [invite] persons to contact us to formulate their products before they seek to manufacture them on a large scale,” SRC Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager Carolyn Rose Miller said in a recent interview.

Miller defined a recipe as a set of ingredients and instructions needed to manufacture a food item.

To the contrary, she outlined, a formula is a fixed set of specific ingredients listed in percentage by weight, to which are attached processing instructions. Also, such instructions have been standardised to consistently produce a food item in large quantities.

Miller added that all the ingredients in a production formula amount to 100 per cent.

If recipes are relied on instead of formulas, the end result is likely to vary with each attempt to produce the end result.

The SRC officer explained, “With a recipe, the results vary from batch-to-batch, based on inherent inaccuracies such as human error and measuring in volume rather than by weight. Reproducibility and consistency are important when producing large-scale commercial products.”

She noted, meanwhile, that the SRC has developed food and cosmetics formulations which are now available for persons to purchase and use in their manufacturing operations.

Additionally, the council has put confidentiality policies in place to protect clients which include non-disclosure agreements. This is to ensure confidentiality and protect the client.

The SRC is the agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, mandated to foster the development of scientific research.

It works to facilitate the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of the technology of research related especially to production and manufacturing.

New industries have been born out of its work, issuing from the creation of technical processes which have been passed on.