Flow not flowing

Dear Claudienne,

I live in the Kingston 8 area of the city. I am a frustrated customer of Flow who has not been able to see 40 per cent of my channels since October 5, 2021.

This issue was logged with Flow from October 5, 2021 with ticket #SR 993-4940 and to date (November 16, 2021) the matter is still not resolved. My case was escalated at least six times.

When I call, I am not able to talk to a supervisor. On the last follow-up call a few days ago, I spoke to a Shanna Kay from the head office, customer service, who indicated that the matter was related to the area. She promised to return the call to give a status update and until today, there has been no response. How fair is it to keep paying this utility bill and I cannot fully use the service? To me, this is highway robbery. My next step is to apply for the account to be discontinued as it is senseless to pay so much for a service that one cannot use.

I am reaching out for your help this last time, to see if this matter can finally be resolved.

AM

Dear AM

Tell Claudienne contacted Flow and note that they responded to you by e-mail on November 24, 2021. The e-mail informed you that a technician would visit your premises on November 25 to try to resolve the problem. However, the technician could not resolve the problem.

In an e-mail you sent to the column after the visit of the technician you stated:

“He indicated that no issue was found within the house nor the box and told me that the issue lies with the signal coming from the pole on the road. He also indicated that the matter would have been highlighted to the relevant personnel. However, to date (November 29, 2021), no other team has come and I am at the place I was before trying to get this matter resolved.”

After receiving this e-mail Tell Claudienne resumed communication with Flow in respect of your concerns. We see that Flow has now resolved the issues in respect of your service as your latest e-mail to Tell Claudienne on December 27, 2021 stated:

“I hereby report that the channels that were reflecting no signals are now showing. I trust and hope that this matter was resolved and I will continue to assess the channels. I truly thank you for your input and wish for you a prosperous and blessed 2022. “

We wish you all the best.

