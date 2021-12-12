Flow, PATH issues solved by Tell Claudienne

Dear Claudienne,

I have been having an issue with my Flow account for the past year and a half.

One of the problems is that I cannot send a text message from my phone. I tried putting the SIM card in other phones but I am still not able to perform this simple task.

I have called and informed customer service multiple times but there is still no resolution. I have been to a Flow store location to get help but the problem has not been not fixed.

The main problem I am having is that I can't seem to have credit on my phone, everyday $15 is deducted. When I called customer service about the issue I was informed that I have been subscribed to a money train promotion that Flow had going on. However, I pointed out to the customer service agent that I cannot send a text so could not have joined the promotion.

When I asked her how I could stop the daily $15 credit deduction she told me that I should text the word STOP in all caps to the number. I tried to do what she said but because I can't send a text it could not be done. When the agent realised that her instructions could not work, she once again directed me to a Flow store, to no avail.

Once I have credit on the phone money is taken and despite promises from the Flow supervisors to have the issue escalated, the problem remains unresolved.

I am frustrated and tired of this situation and would appreciate your help.

AK

Dear AK,

Tell Claudienne discussed your problem with Flow and notes that the issues with your phone have been addressed. You told the column on Wednesday (8/12/2021) that the phone is now “working properly”.

We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne,

I applied to the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) for my first granddaughter 10 years ago and she will be 17 years of age this year and I have not heard from them up until now.

I also have applied for help from PATH for my two-year-old granddaughter and for my husband who is 67 years of age and very sickly.

The application was approved and I was told that someone would come to my house to assess me but I am still waiting to be assessed.

I know people who applied after me and are now receiving help from PATH. I don't know if it's because of the area where I live.

Could you please help me to get some financial assistance.

LW

Dear LW,

Tell Claudienne contacted the Ministry of Labour and notes that your application for a PATH grant has now been approved.

We wish you all the best.

