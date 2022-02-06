Flow, pension issues solved

Dear Claudienne,

The Community of Union Road, Hope Bay, Portland, is having a problem with Flow Jamaica. On July 29, 2021, two utility poles in my community fell due to rot. This caused both the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) and Flow lines to fall on the road. The following day (July 30, 2021 ), JPS replaced the poles and restored electricity service to the area.



However, to date (September 8, 2021), Flow Jamaica has still not removed their lines from the road. Several members of the community have called and visited their office in Port Antonio to complain about the situation, but they have not responded. Some of the Flow line wires on the ground are running across the entrances of various homes in the community, and this poses a serious safety risk as the affected citizens have to climb between the wires to get in and out of their premises.

The telephone service in the area has also been disrupted as a result of motor vehicles driving on the wires. I am seeking your kind assistance to have Flow address this problem immediately.

SP

Dear SP

Tell Claudienne conveyed your concerns to Flow and on January 28, 2022, the company informed us that the problem has been addressed.

The column received the following e-mail from Flow:

“Thank you for bringing to our attention the captioned matter, also outlined below, regarding a service disruption to one of our very valuable customers, S P. We do regret the disruption in service for the period outlined. Following an investigation by our technical teams, we can advise that the matter was resolved on November 30, 2021 and S P's account has since been rebated for the period of outage. We also take this opportunity to remind our customers that they can continue to engage us by using any of the following channels:

Customer Service by telephone at 100 or 1-800-804-2994; WhatsApp at 876-620-2200; e-mail: customerfirst@cwc.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FlowJamaica”

We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne:

I am seeking your assistance on behalf of my brother who resides in Florida. He did not receive his pension cheque from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) for March 2021, although the NIS office said it had been mailed. They advised that he would have to wait six months before a stop payment could be done and he should call again. I have been trying to contact them for over three weeks with no luck. Your assistance would be greatly appreciated.

RB

Dear RB

The NIS has informed Tell Claudienne that the cheque for your brother was written back as stale in September 2021. A reissued cheque was sent out for him and we see that he has received the new cheque.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876- 936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.