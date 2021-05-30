Flow resolves Internet complaint

Dear Claudienne,

I have been trying to get Flow Internet service from September 2020 without success. I tried again in the last week of January 2021 and was successful in getting an account number to which I was asked to pay an advance within two working days. This was done.

I was contacted by one of their technicians on February 17, 2021, and informed that they would be coming to do the installation.

After about eight hours the technician called and asked for directions and after providing same, he asked if Internet service was already at the location. I told him that Flow Internet service was already at the premises. I explained to the technician that my uncle, who lives upstairs, already had Internet service. I told him that I occupied downstairs on the same building as my uncle and was applying for Internet service independent of him.

The technician then pointed out that my uncle had paid $22,000 for the wires to have his installation done. He asked me if I had the $22,000 to pay for the wires to have the installation done downstairs.

I told him that I did not have the money and that any money I paid for installation would be done at the Flow office. He insisted that the money should not be paid at the Flow office, but should be paid to him. I told him that I would not give him the money. The technician then threatened to have my application cancelled.

The following morning I contacted Flow customer care to make a formal report only to be told by the representative that there was a notation on my account that indicated that I lived over 2,000 ft from the pole.

I have spoken to over a dozen customer care representatives and sent over eight texts on the Flow WhatsApp number provided. I've sent e-mail to the company and up to the time of sending you this e-mail (February 22, 2021) my concern has still not been addressed.

I sent a text to Flow on Sunday, February 21 only to be advised that my account has been cancelled. I have provided them with all possible information relating to my account, the incident and also information about the said technician but nothing has been done. They have said that they are investigating, but why was my account cancelled? Isn't the cancelling of my account an indication that judgement had been handed down?

If I live 2,000 ft from the pole, so does my uncle. Why does he have Internet service and I don't? I measured the distance and I actually live 315 ft from the pole, well in line with the Flow stipulations.

I would appreciate your help in this matter.

MT

Dear MT,

We have been in communication with Flow and have asked them to clarify why your account was cancelled.

The column received the following e-mail from Flow on May 20, 2021:

“Thank you for bringing to our attention the captioned matter also outlined below regarding a service disruption to one of our very valuable customers, MT.

We do apologise for any inconvenience caused to MT by his experience.

We advise that all the necessary actions were taken and MT's service installation was completed by our technical team on April 7, 2021.

Additionally, the appropriate disciplinary action was taken against the technician in question, in keeping with company guidelines.

MT has since confirmed that his service has been restored by our team and we thank him for his patience and continued support.

We also remind our customers that they can continue to engage us by using any of the following channels: Customer Service by telephone at: 100 or 1-800-804-2994; WhatsApp at: 876-620-2200; e-mail: customerfirst@cwc.com; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FlowJamaica; Twitter: @FlowJamaica.”

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.