WHILE Jamaicans continue to moan about the cost of food, a report published Friday on Bloomberg , a US-based business publication, is suggesting there will be no relief soon.

The report titled 'Food Bill Headache', as part of Bloomberg's efforts of “tracking COVID-19's impact on trade”, said getting food on shelves will probably remain expensive for a while yet, even if crop prices decline.

The comments were attributed to Tosin Jack, a commodity intelligence manager at researcher Mintec in the UK. The article went on to say that although Jack sees agricultural commodity prices beginning to peak and likely retreating into the second half of the year, “it could take until at least 2023 [before] consumers feel the benefit at the checkout.”

The reason given is that the food supply chain is still grappling with the high cost of energy, packaging and transportation, as well as shortages of workers and shipping containers. Those issues, the article points out, are feeding through to grocery store prices from bread to vegetable oil around the world.

“We can't just look at the commodity anymore in the current environment,” Jack was quoted as saying. “Businesses have taken a lot on, so I don't see them all of a sudden saying 'prices are easing, let's just reduce things',” she continued.

The United Nations will this week offer more insights into the prospects for world food-commodity prices when it updates its monthly gauge of costs. The index is close to its 2011 record. Food price inflation in Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, hit 5.5 per cent in November, the highest reading since 2009, data published by the Paris-based organisation show.

Grain prices have jumped roughly 70 per cent since mid-2020 as bad weather curbed harvests, China scooped up supplies and a fertiliser crunch added to farmers' costs.

There might not be much relief in store, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The bank's head of commodities research this week said the rally could persist amid a multiyear commodities supercycle.