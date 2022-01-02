Football IPO coming

Under the leadership of Chairman Chris Williams, Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) — the organisation responsible for the management of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) — has ambitions to create a profitable investment environment.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Williams said the PFJL has set its sights on listing at least one of the league's football club on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) by 2024.

“The PFJL will deliver significant revenue opportunities for the club and for investors. Eventually, I want to be in a position to offer to the market an instrument that allows the market the opportunity to invest in the opportunities of football. I think investors will jump at it,” Williams told Sunday Finance.

“I want people to understand that football globally is an attractive investment. You take a look at how many football clubs are listed on the London Stock Exchange… that's what we want, that's one of my goals. It's one thing to sell the front of a shirt, or to sell some commercials during a game, that's sponsorship and advertising, but that's just the tip of the opportunity,” he declared.

In Europe alone the football industry was worth some US$30 billion. In fact, the global football industry – that is the literal ball the game is played with – by itself is worth upwards of US$1.8 billion.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Manchester United Limited has a market capitalisation of US$2.35 billion and a brand value of US$13 billion. Likewise, Ajax has a market cap of US$1.3 billion, while Juventus has US$319 million.

To list on the JSE Junior Market, a football club in the JPL will be required to be incorporated with limited liability, have a minimum of 25 share/stockholders holding not less than 20 per cent of the issued ordinary capital, and have fully paid, subscribed participating voting share capital not less than $50 million and not more than $500 million.

Hailing the intent as a “bold move”, sports marketing expert Carole Beckford said that the onus would be on the PFJL to show that it can support finances of the football club before looking to be listed on the stock exchange.

“Going public like that would be in phases: one, it would have to raise funds to support the franchise and two, set out a revenue stream that includes merchandising and any additional capital assets to be able to substantiate people's investments, because what then is the return?” she posed.

“Franchises are normally what you invest in, so when you look at the international model, you think of a Liverpool or a Boston Red Sox and they're given a value and then you look at how they develop their formula based on merchandise, ticketing, stadiums… Arsenal has a whole set of real estate investments. Obviously, the more advanced club [will be listed]… one that has their own ground and venue that can sell tickets and merchandise, or has a clubhouse that can entertain people. There are different things that can become assets and invest their money,” she told the Sunday Finance.

She added, “…We look forward to something exciting as that. Football is the most popular sport in Jamaica and by virtue should be able to attract that kind of investment. Sports need that kind of investment and business proposition to build it forward so people can actually see the investment outside of investing in a player or an athlete across the board”.

Williams, who is also the co-founder and CEO of one of the island's top wealth management companies Proven Wealth Limited, has sought to reform the way the organisation manages the local premier league.

He identified three key areas which has been the base of his restructuring — governance, commercialism and development.

In terms of governance, Williams told the Sunday Finance that regular board meetings and reports, the appointment of independent directors as well as conducting audited financial statements are among the significant changes to the previous management that will aid in stabilising the league.

“We do have to get the popularity of the league up because that drives our profitability and our revenue success, because the more eyes that watch the league, then the more we can sell sponsorship. We signed a deal with SportsMax and CVM which means greater coverage to the league, which gives you greater traction with the sponsors. So we were able to raise significant sponsorship over the last 12 to 14 months. And now we're moving into other areas of commercialisation such as content sales, merchandise, gate receipts, and player sales,” Williams further explained, noting that the development and eventual sale of players to international clubs presents as a critical revenue stream for the league.

“The opportunity to build and develop the next Raheem Sterling, the next Leon Bailey, is without question here in Jamaica. One thing we know is that the talent is here and there's no question that the next Raheem is already playing ball on the streets of some inner-city community; we just need to find them,” he contended.

With a better developed and managed league, Williams believes the strength and attractiveness of the Jamaica brand will complement the improved football product which can in turn garner significant broadcasting revenue as a means to make the league profitable in the short and long term.

The chairman spoke specifically about tapping into the Diaspora by pushing broadcasts to communities such as Atlanta, Toronto, New York, Miami, and London, which would also serve as viable markets for merchandising purposes.

“Because of the popularity of a Waterhouse, Arnett Gardens, Harbour View, those communities have significant supporters all around the world and by putting the marketing and sales platform in place they are able to pick up merchandise very easily and be able to rep their team wherever they are in the world,” he told the Sunday Finance.

Additionally, the PFJL, in partnership with football premier league UEFA and regional football federation Concacaf delivered a number of training courses to enhance the capacity of the leadership of the various clubs and the competency of the coaches and the players.

“For each [growth strategy] we have a plan for the next five years. But overall, football is just so popular that it's a good product to work with because it's Jamaica's sport and it's a beautiful game,” he said.

Eleven teams contested last season's Jamaica Premier League — Harbour View; Molynes FC, Portmore United, Waterhouse, Humble Lion; Arnett Gardens; Dumbleholden; Mount Pleasant; Cavalier; Tivoli Gardens; and Vere United. UWIFC had withdrawn from last season's competition but is expected to be reinstated at the start of the 2022 season.

Pending government approval, the 2022 season will kick off in January.