FTC completes study on early repayment of loans

The Fair Trading Commission (FTC) has completed its study on the early repayment of loans in Jamaica's financial system amid complaints about customers being charged full interest payments on loans that were completely paid off before the maturity date.

While the study focused on the entire financial sector, the complaints received were related to microfinance institutions (MFIs) which, customers allege, are the main entities making the demand.

The study was also prompted by complainants alleging that MFIs charged an additional amount for borrowers who complete repayment of their loans before the maturity date.

Over the period 2015 to 2020, the FTC received 18 complaints regarding loans. Of this number, 12 concerned MFIs with four complaints relating to the early repayment of loans. As such, the research was undertaken with the purpose of providing borrowers with information on the practices of financial institutions concerning the early repayment of loans.

Conclusions of the study

The study, carried out by FTC Research Officer Kristina Barrett-Harrison concluded that “all of the commercial banks and half of the credit unions indicated that consumers would have been made aware of their policy on the early loan repayment at the start of the loan process. Further, just over a quarter of both MFIs and credit unions indicated that the information would have been supplied if the client specifically asked”.

During its study, the FTC examined the websites of all commercial banks, all credit unions and 13 MFIs (Jamaica Association of Micro Financing Limited-JAMFIN members) to check for information on their policy regarding the early repayment of personal loans. A few of the banks and credit unions disclosed information on their websites, but none of the MFIs in the study had information on their websites.

“Based on the website reviews conducted, none of the MFIs that were a part of the study had information on their website regarding their position on the early repayment of personal loans. From the review, a few of the traditional financial institutions published information on their websites on their treatment of the early repayment of personal loans,” Barrett-Harrison said in her study.

The FTC researcher added that, while the information was not largely available by website review, telephone contact proved to be a successful method of attaining information on the approach taken to the early repayment of loans by financial institutions. All of the institutions contacted provided information on their policy on the early repayment of loans.

Information sharing on approaches to the early repayment of loans

As it relates to information sharing on their approach to the early repayment of loans, almost two-thirds of the members of JAMFIN, all of the commercial banks, and half of the credit unions indicated that consumers would have been made aware of their policy on the early loan repayment at the start of the loan process. Further, just over a quarter of both MFIs and credit unions indicated that the information would have been supplied if the client specifically asked.

Therefore, JAMFIN members are more likely than credit unions to inform consumers of their early repayment of loan policy but are less likely than commercial banks. The FTC made the point that “this finding cannot be generalised to the estimated 200 MFIs in Jamaica, as only 16 MFIs were included in the study”.

However, the information garnered from the study suggests that MFIs, who are members of JAMFIN, generally inform consumers of their early repayment policy at the start of the loan process.

The FTC, in its study, referenced the recently passed Microcredit Act, which has a provision to address information sharing as it relates to the early repayment of loans.

Section 43 (1) (a) of the Microcredit Act states that “Where a licensee grants a loan to a consumer, the licensee shall provide the consumer with a loan agreement and the loan agreement between the parties shall be disclosed to the borrower prior to its signing and shall contain the particulars relating to the terms and conditions for repayment of the loan ahead of the stipulated loan period.”

As such, this legislative change is expected to reduce, if not eliminate, incidences of information asymmetry in the microfinance sector. Until the Microcredit Act is gazetted, the FTC is encouraging consumers to ask questions if they are unclear about early repayment.