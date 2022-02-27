FTC revamps M&A guidelines

THE Fair Trading Commission (FTC) will be publishing new Guidelines to Reviewing Mergers, Acquisitions & Joint Ventures for Jamaica soon.

David Miller, executive director of the FTC, indicated that the new guidelines result from the completion of a review of practices locally.

He warned local companies against non-compliance.

Said Miller at a consumer affairs forum in Kingston on Thursday: “The FTC may review a merger whether or not it has been advised beforehand. Consequently, there may be risks for enterprises if parties fail to notify the FTC of their intention to merge. Therefore, the guidelines provide greater certainty to business enterprises undertaking such transactions.”

The agency head says the guidelines are based on international best practices and are modelled off guidelines used in other jurisdictions, including the United States Horizontal Merger Guidelines and the ICN's Model Guidelines.

The guidelines also defines the transactions that are examinable under the Fair Competition Act (S 17).

The new guidelines also cover the internal process undertaken, including the estimated time for completing the assessment and impact in the relevant market, such as will the merger likely substantially lessen competition?

It also examines what efficiencies will the merger create for the market and what other benefits or drawbacks will the merger bring to the market, the economy, and consumers as a whole.

The guidelines will be made available on the FTC website.

Miller also said that the FTC will be launching its new Case Administration Document System (CADS), which is a customised electronic case and document management system that includes an electronic library of cases, reports, presentations, and documents.

This he stated will improve the interface and communication channel between informants and the staff.

He said that the agency would be engaging in continued staff training and development to improve competence in sectors of importance to Jamaica's economy “so that we are able to detect and address anti-competitive practices early to provide advice to regulators and policymakers on competition matters”.