Global minimum tax rules published

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published detailed rules to assist in the implementation of the global minimum tax. The tax which is expected to reform the international tax system, will ensure that Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) pay a minimum 15 per ecnt tax rate from 2023.

The new Pillar Two model rules will assist countries to bring the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules into domestic legislation in 2022. They provide for a co-ordinated system of interlocking rules that: define the MNEs within the scope of the minimum tax; set out a mechanism for calculating an MNE's effective tax rate on a jurisdictional basis, and for determining the amount of top-up tax payable under the rules; and impose the top-up tax on a member of the MNE group in accordance with an agreed rule order.

The Pillar Two model rules also address the treatment of acquisitions and disposals of group members and include specific rules to deal with particular holding structures and tax neutrality regimes. Finally, the rules address administrative aspects, including information filing requirements, and provide for transitional rules for MNEs that become subject to the global minimum tax.

“The model rules released are a significant building block in the development of a two-pillar solution, converting the foundations of a political agreement reached in October into enforceable rules,” said Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration. “The fact that Inclusive Framework members have managed to reach a consensus on this detailed and comprehensive set of technical rules demonstrates their commitment to a co-ordinated solution to addressing the challenges raised by an increasingly digitalised and globalised economy.”

The Pillar Two model rules also provide governments with a precise template for taking forward the two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges arising from digitalisation and globalisation of the economy agreed in October 2021 by 137 countries and jurisdictions under the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS.

The rules define the scope and set out the mechanism for the GloBE rules under Pillar Two, which will introduce a global minimum corporate tax rate set at 15 per cent. The minimum tax will apply to MNEs with revenue above EUR 750 million and is estimated to generate around USD 150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually.

In a statement the OECD said, “The GloBE rules provide for a co-ordinated system of taxation intended to ensure large MNE groups pay this minimum level of tax on income arising in each of the jurisdictions in which they operate. The rules create a 'top-up tax' to be applied on profits in any jurisdiction whenever the effective tax rate, determined on a jurisdictional basis, is below the minimum 15 per cent rate.”

Early this year, the OECD will release the commentary relating to the model rules and address co-existence with the US Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) rules. This will be followed by the development of an implementation framework focused on administrative, compliance and co-ordination issues relating to Pillar Two. The Inclusive Framework is also developing the model provision for a Subject to Tax Rule, together with a multilateral instrument for its implementation, to be released in the early part of 2022. A public consultation event on the implementation framework will be held in February and on the Subject to Tax Rule in March.