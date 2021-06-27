Global Services Sector Project hosts virtual talent fair

The Global Services Sector (GSS) Project hosted its inaugural GSS Virtual Talent Hub Fair last Thursday with the objective of connecting jobseekers to the more than 4,000 entry- and mid-level positions available in a variety of areas in the global services sector.

These jobs include finance and banking, accounting, insurance, legal, human resource and recruiting, training, risk management, customer service, information technology, sales and technical support.

Hosted by the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) under the theme 'Let's Talk Skills, Jobs, and Opportunities in the GSS', the talent fair provided an opportunity for candidates to visit booths of various GSS firms and other exhibitors, submit applications for job listings on the companies' job boards, and interact directly with recruiters and company representatives.

It also allowed candidates to participate in discussions on current and emerging trends in the global labour market, and in discussions with young professionals on their experiences working in various industry.

The fair targeted college, tertiary and vocational institute graduates; final-year and upper-level secondary school students; jobseekers, and individuals interested in learning more about the GSS.

State minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Robert Morgan, who participated in the opening ceremony, lauded the initiative.

“We have been very aggressive and very positive in trying to realign the education system so [that] it is fit for purpose and can supply the necessary human resources that we need to take our country to the next level globally as well as providing the necessary services locally,” the state minister said, noting that the ministry is working to retool the education system to develop a highly skilled labour force to compete in the global space for jobs of the future.

President of Jampro Diane Edwards said the agency is seeking to roll out the digital skills curriculum in secondary schools in its continued drive to equip young persons with the foundation to learn more about the GSS working environment.

“This is really looking at how we equip people with knowledge of how to start their digital careers. This is really equipping them with the knowledge base they need to get them into this global services sector,” she said.

The five-year GSS Project is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and aims to provide Jamaicans with access to training and better jobs in the global services sector, specifically knowledge process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing and business process outsourcing.

The project is supported by major stakeholders, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, HEART/NSTA Trust and the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ).