Green light for National Consumer Policy

DOLSIE Allen, CEO of the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), disclosed on Thursday that funding has been secured for work on the National Consumer Policy.

The money — the amount which was not stated — was secured through the Planning Institute of Jamaica's (PIOJ's) Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project (FCGP) implemented by Jampro and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).

The National Consumer Policy seeks to create an implementation plan that establishes a formal structure to enhance joint collaboration on consumer protection policies among ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and other stakeholder groups, whose work directly or indirectly relates to consumers

Work on the National Consumer Policy began in January 2022 with information gathering through workshops with various stakeholders.

The inception report was approved and, in February, the situation analysis will be conducted, Allen said at a CAC press briefing on Thursday.

The CAC, meanwhile, has also drafted the Microcredit (Consumer Related Matters) Code of Conduct, 2021 and forwarded to the Bank of Jamaica for comments. The commission awaits the Bank of Jamaica's (BOJ) feedback, Allen stated.

The CAC is responsible for accepting complaints against microcredit institutions as well as investigating such complaints against them.

The objective of the Microcredit Act 2021 is to license and regulate microcredit institutions that provide financing to individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

It was approved in the Senate on January 22, 2021. The legislation discourages microcredit institutions from lending money at excessive interest rates that are not justified by the risk; and to outlaw predatory lending practices, threats, and intimidation among other things.

On March 15 the CAC plans to join the rest of the global community in celebration of World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) under the theme 'Fair Digital Finance'.

In Jamaica, the CAC will observe the day under the theme, 'The CAC and You — Fair Digital Finance', with the main event being a Virtual Town Hall at which the commission will focus utilities, water, light, and telecommunications; and financing access looking at subtopics pensions, the National Housing Trust, the Credit Bureau, micro credit and banking fees.

Allen said that the aim is to engage the providers or regulators of the services listed and facilitate dialogue between the above sectors and consumers.

In an update on the merger of the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Fair Trading Commission (FTC), it was noted that the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service conducted a review on both entities and submitted their recommendations for the structure and overall operation of the new entity.

A merger steering committee, led by the parent ministry — the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce — was formed and so too subcommittees for finance, human resources, legal, and change management.

The CAC said meetings have been held and the various reports and documents submitted to the steering committee for consideration. The Cabinet submission for the establishment of the merged entity has been drafted and is being reviewed for submission.