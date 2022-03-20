Grenada launches ambassador programme

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched 473 Connect, an incentive programme through which it seeks to engage Diaspora members across the globe to become ambassadors for the island.

Through the initiative, the Grenadian authorities said it aims to target approximately 360,000 first-, second-and third-generation citizens living outside the country who will be incentivised to help in boosting the island's tourism product and driving greater economic growth.

“These sons and daughters of the destination are a venerable group of ambassadors, suited to re-engage their roots and culture, as well as share the island's allure with their networks,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the GTA.

Following completion of a 12-module training programme, applicants to the programme are to be accorded the status of a 473 Connect ambassador.

Under the programme participants are eligible to apply for a membership card which offers extensive discounts on accommodations and experiences across the island. They will also receive additional points for recommending friends and colleagues to travel to Grenada, which the GTA said can be accumulated and exchanged for accommodation, tours, meals and other offerings.

“The programme celebrates the contribution of first-second-and third-generation Grenadians in the Diaspora as a critical and important channel to boost visitor numbers to the island.

“If every Grenadian in the Diaspora convinces at least one friend or colleague to visit the tri-island state, imagine what that would do for our arrival numbers and the economic benefits that derive,” Roach further mused.

This latest initiative by the GTA comes on the heel of other attempts to ramp up tourism earnings for the island. Last month the entity also rolled out a volunteerism programme through which it targets visitors wanting to have deeper engagements with culture and the local community while making a tangible impact. Some of the areas offered for volunteerism include agriculture through planting and gardening projects; environment through climate change actions and beach clean-ups; as well as educational projects centred around sports, training and scholarship grants.

Earlier this year the country also launched its travel expert initiative, an e-learning programme that allows the travel agent community to acquire the knowledge necessary to become experts in selling the destination.

“Our goal is to utilise this platform to build a solid core of agents, keeping them engaged and well-informed with current news and product updates. The aim of this programme is to increase bookings to the destination, and our incentive programmes will further push agents to aggressively make that happen,” director of sales, USA at the GTA, Christine Noel-Horsford said.

In pushing these initiatives as part of some targeted actions to drive recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic which weighed heavily on the country, stakeholders have said that the growth in tourist numbers seen since the pandemic along with other key performance indicators, are providing some very promising signs for Grenada's economy. With this industry representing the largest source of foreign exchange for the country, authorities have also welcomed projections which posit the island's tourism market being poised for a strong 2022.