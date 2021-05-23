Growth in private sector credit slowing down; uptick expected over the next eight quarters

The growth in private sector loans and advances is slowing down as demonstrated in the last quarter in March relative to the previous quarter in January 2021.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), in its just released Monetary Policy Report, revealed that “loans and advances (including domestic and foreign currency denominated loans) to private sector by deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) expanded by 9.5 per cent at February 2021. This was below the growth of 10.1 per cent as at December 2020.”

Relative to gross domestic product (GDP), the stock of private sector loans at February 2021 was 47.3 per cent compared with 40.4 per cent a year earlier. Given the deceleration in the expansion of loans and advances to the sector, the May 2021 BOJ Monetary Policy Report assessed that, “the improvement in the ratio was attributed to a slower growth in GDP.”

The growth in total loans and advances was underpinned by expansions in loans of 12.0 per cent and 7.6 per cent to the productive sector and individuals, respectively. Growth in loans to the productive sector was mainly attributed to growth in loans to the tourism, other professional, distribution, and electricity industries.

Uptick expected over the next eight quarters

Growth in private sector credit is expected to be above previous projections over the next eight quarters. Private sector credit is projected to grow at an average rate of 12.5 per cent up to March 2023, compared to the previous expansion forecast of 7.7 per cent.

According to the BOJ, “the upward revision was influenced by indications that institutions have continued to issue loan moratoria, while efforts have been made to maintain the demand for various types of credit. Better than previously projected demand conditions are expected to also influence an acceleration in credit expansion over the next eight quarters.”

During the March 2021 quarter, liquidity conditions in the financial sector remained buoyant, but tightened slightly relative to the December 2020 quarter. This was indicated by the maintenance of average current account balances at the BOJ of $64.6 billion by DTIs and primary dealers, below the average of $67.2 billion for the preceding quarter, but above the average level of $59.6 billion considered adequate for the system.

Liquidity conditions over the March 2021 quarter were more buoyant relative to the projections at the last assessment. The average current account balances held by financial institutions for the March quarter were higher than projected by $16.4 billion.

Strong FX demand during the quarter

Strong foreign currency demand was exhibited during the March quarter and the associated fluctuations in market conditions necessitated the BOJ's foreign currency (FX) sale of US$101.2 million via the B-FXITT facility and other market sales. This was in addition to the provision of US$16.0 million via swap arrangements.

The swap arrangement replaced the US$6.0 million that matured during the quarter. There was also a small repayment of USD CDs. There were no new issues of US dollar Certificates of Deposit during the review period.

There was a net injection from BOJ operations of $24.1 billion into the financial system during the March quarter, which was $20.4 billion above projection. Higher net injection from BOJ operations largely reflected net injection from BOJ FX operations of $39.1 billion, which was $8.9 billion above projection.

This injection was partly offset by absorptions of $12.0 billion and $3.0 billion from BOJ's Open Market Operations and other BOJ operations, respectively, which were $4.9 billion and $6.6 billion weaker than expected.

—Durrant Pate