Growth Tech expands operations

Regional technology company Growth Tech is expanding its suite of offerings in anticipation of an uptick in economic activity. Known for its implementation of hardware solutions, including the provision of Wi-Fi services aboard public transportation, the company will now be rebranding as the Growth Tech Group with subsidiary companies, Growth Tech Limited, Bumble Bee Digital Agency and Brain Boxx Solutions.

The key objective of the group is to plan for future business by ensuring that the company is positioned to have the agility to quickly adapt in a changing business environment.

“We have to be vigilant in our approach. This is achieved by recruitment, training and developing a culture based on winning and consistently delivering quality service,” commented Robert Whitehorne, general manager of the Growth Tech Limited.

The company is also responsible for the design and implementation of fiber optic infrastructure to provide Wi-Fi services island wide. That has expanded the remote ICT technical support services, and provision of managed Wi-Fi services for schools and other public spaces as well as further provide ICT service for businesses and government.

Last year the company fine-tuned its Wi-Fi advertising services, from this, it has been able to specifically target its advertising, a feat it says has given Growth Tech the edge through the pandemic.

“Navigating local and global changes through improved IT services has gone hand in hand with a programme of collaboration and partnership with some of the leading ICT providers. Our access to market intelligence by rapidly conducting surveys is a huge differentiator for us. Our clients have also found that our ability to access thousands of potential buyers using the same medium for advertising has also had a positive impact on their marketing operations over this period,” Whitehorne added.

Through its JUTC partnership, online advertisers allow commuters up to 15 minutes of free Wi-Fi service to browse, message and access e-mail. Already, over 150 corporate and government entities have taken advantage of the captive audience bolstering double the click through rates when compared with other digital advertising mediums. The group will now offer targeted marketing services, passenger surveys, Wi-Fi advertisements, fixed Wi-Fi hot spots, network security, video surveillance, network design and installation, cabling, fleet management and remote network management (brain spot).

Businessmen Garth Walker, Ryan Reid and Neil Lawrence started Growth Tech in 2018.