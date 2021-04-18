GSAJ to host virtual Outsource2Jamaica Conference in June

The Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) will on June 11 and 12, 2021 host the digital and virtual third staging of its Outsource2Jamaica (O2J) Conference.

The conference this year will be dedicated to showcasing the symbolic resilience of and the advanced made by the local business process outsourcing (BPO) industry during the novel coronavirus pandemic, under the theme 'Back to the Future'.

“Our passion for excellent outsourcing, building Brand Jamaica, and promoting social and economic development across Jamaica has been our mantra since inception. This mantra has been tested to the core during the last year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica,” said Gloria Henry, president of GSAJ, at the event's media launch held last week.

“We're here today on the strength of the Jamaican workforce, the support of the Government, the commitment of our outsourcing firms in Jamaica, and importantly on the strength on the Global Services Association of Jamaica,” she continued.

Henry said that through collaboration with Virtual Reality Jamaica, the conference will be presented digitally, online and in virtual reality, with the stimulated artificial environment set at Jewel Grand Montego Bay Resort and Spa in Montego Bay.

She added that exhibitors will be able to showcase their products in 3D format as well as promote services with digital branding and virtual presentation and attendees will have the opportunity to interact within the artificial multi-dimensional environment using their electronic devices and virtual reality headsets.

The keynote address will be delivered by Paul Sloane, speaker, facilitator and author of Destination Innovation.

Stephen Price, country manager for Flow and Cable & Wireless Business Jamaica, also underscored the company's commitment to providing premium customer service and business level support to the BPO industry through its distributed workforce solution.

“As a trusted ICT (information and communications technology) partner for the industry, we quickly recognised that contact centre agents working from home needed a specialised connectivity solution… one that safeguards the business's needs and provided increased reliability and protection from network failures,” he said.

“We are commitment to Jamaica, and so much so that we have invested over US$60 million a year in this network for the past two years. Last year we built a record of 70,000 homes in Jamaica connected to fibre — a record for the country in one single year. This year we are connecting another 100,000 homes to fibre, and 10,000 businesses as well to fibre connectivity,” Price asserted.