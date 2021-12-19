H&L collaborates with Kingston Creative artist

Hardware and Lumber (H&L) this week announced a collaboration with Kingston Creative artist Richard Natoo for a series of corporate cards as part of its continued support of emerging creative talent.

This collaboration marks the the second year that Nattoo, whose works vary widely in theme, content and style, has been selected by H&L following open calls for more partnerships in the industry.

“At H&L we believe that empowering creativity is essential to defining the Jamaican spirit. So we are thrilled to be once again working with Richard to spotlight both his amazing talent and his view of our island home,” commented Marcus Richards, managing director of H&L.

Andrea Dempster Chung, executive director of Kingston Creative, was pleased about facilitating employment for artists through the second year of partnership with H&L.

“We believe that local corporations intentionally hiring local creatives is a critical factor in growing our creative economy and accelerating the sector's recovery post-COVID-19. We have a huge database of talented creatives from writers to visual artists, to musicians to dancers, and we are only too happy to be that bridge that connects large businesses to creative micro-entrepreneurs.”

Kingston Creative, a non-profit organisation founded in 2017, is a creative hub established to develop an ecosystem to enable Caribbean creatives to succeed in creating economic and social value, gain access to global markets and have a positive impact on their local communities.

Natoo, a Spanish Town native, said he has always been interested in colour, texture, form and shape. A graduate of the School of Architecture at the University of Technology, Jamaica and recipient of the 2020 Prime Minister Youth Awards in Arts and Culture, in November, he presented his most recent work at a trio of shows titled Tetrahedron.

For the H&L collaboration, Natoo created a series of paintings of birds which he describes as the messengers of life. The first in the series is H&L 2021 Christmas card, on which Nattoo depicts a Redstart, or Chip Chip, on a poinsettia branch.

“It is an honour to have the opportunity to work with H&L again. Their use of Jamaican art to communicate the sentiments of joy, compassion and gratitude is a huge positive for the local creative community, especially since these days it is easier for brands and corporates to use stock images,” he said.

“I appreciate being part of H&L storytelling and see this as a way to have more Jamaicans embracing art as part of their daily experience, not just something you view in a gallery,” he added.