Health insurance error

Dear Claudienne,

On December 1, 2021, I filed for health claims at the Guardian Life Limited headquarters in New Kingston.

At the time of doing so, I asked the receptionist if the proceeds of the claim could be credited to my bank account, as I was a retiree of several years and therefore no longer dealt with the company where I had been hired.

She said, yes, the direct payment to my bank account would be facilitated once I provided her company with my banking information. In furtherance of this, she gave me the relevant form on which to provide the banking data. I filled it in as required and handed it in along with the claim forms.

I have noted, however, that no payment has been made to my bank account by Guardian Health, and so I contacted their head office today (February 2, 2022) and was told the following:

1) Two cheques had been dispatched on December 14 and 29, 2021 respectively, to the Human Resources (HR) department of the company from which I had retired.

2) This was done, in that although they had received the claims and the banking infomation form at the same time, they had processed the claims before the banking information request. Hence, their failure to implement my request for the payments to be sent to my bank account, and not to my former employer.

3) If I wanted the funds from those two cheques to be lodged to my account, I would have to go to the HR dept of the company I had retired from years ago to retrieve the cheques and take them back to Guardian .

Tell me, Claudienne, does this make sense. Shouldn't Guardian Health accept responsibility for their error and make the necessary amends in line with my original instructions to them?

Your assistance in having the matter resolved would be greatly appreciated.

HR

Dear HR

Tell Claudienne contacted the manager of group life & member services at Guardian Life Limited and notes that your concerns have been addressed.

The column received the following e-mail from Guardian Life Limited on February 10, 2022.

“With reference to our telephone conversation, we wish to sincerely apologise for the dispatch of two (2) cheques made payable to HR as well as for any distress and inconvenience that this may have caused her.

HR completed and submitted an Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Form in December 2021; however, a technical glitch in our system resulted in cheques being generated. We have taken the necessary steps to correct this situation in order to prevent a recurrence. The cheques were retrieved from the company and HR's payment was subsequently processed on February 8, 2022 which should be reflected in her account by now (February 10).

Thank you for your constructive feedback as it is very important and valuable to us. We remain committed to delivering the highest quality of service that is expected of us and look forward to continually serving you for 2022 and beyond.”

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876- 936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.