Heart problem

Dear Claudienne, I worked on the Hope Youth Summer Work Programme in Port Antonio for the HEART/NSTA Trust from July 5-July 23, 2021 and to date December 7, 2021, I have not been paid as yet.

I was also placed to work at the HEART/NSTA Trust office in Port Antonio and when I submitted my timesheet, it was signed by my supervisor at HEART and everything was OK with it.

During orientation it was stated that it would take three weeks for us to receive payment but it is now more than four months since they promised to pay me.

When I contacted the office for information regarding payment they told me that “there are currently no updates.” When I asked when there might be updates they said they did not know when there would be any updates because they have not been told anything.

I am asking for your assistance, please.

JH

Dear JH

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the HEART/NSTA Trust and note that there was a resolution of the problem on the day (December 13) that the column contacted HEART. The acting director of marketing and communications at the HEART Trust has sent the following e-mail to Tell Claudienne explaining why your payment was late:

“Thank you for providing an opportunity for the HEART/NSTA Trust to respond to your query regarding the HOPE Youth Summer Work Programme (HYSWP) in advance of the issue being shared publicly. The HOPE Youth Summer Work Programme forms part of the Government's effort to create employment opportunities for young people during the months of the summer holiday period, June- August.

As a policy, payments for the HYSWP are effected within three to four weeks of completion of the programme. In this instance, though JH's' information was processed within the stipulated period, his payment was delayed because of an error with his banking information. Of note, the bulk of participants in JH's cohort were paid in the required period.

We can confirm that payment was made to JH on December 3, 2021. However, from all indications it appears that JH does not have the online banking facility, and this may explain the delay in him ascertaining his payment.

The HEART/NSTA Trust apologises for the protracted effort to correct the information and effect payment. The HEART/NSTA Trust encourages all interested Jamaicans to access the range of programmes and services offered by the Organisation. “

We wish you all the best.

