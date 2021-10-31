An indication from Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley that her Government could bring legislation against bank fees in that country has reignited the resolve of fiery St Catherine Southern Member of Parliament Fitz Jackson to push for similar legislation locally.

Jackson, who first introduced a resolution on bank fees in 2013, faced defeat when the matter was voted on in the House of Representatives in 2018 largely along party lines, but vowed then that the fight was not over, is at it again.

“I was very delighted to see and listen to Prime Minister Mottley. I am pleased that the leader of a sister Caribbean country has demonstrated the guts, the gall to stand up publicly and state a position and to indicate what steps will be taken if the banks do not fall in line to not do the things which she has identified,” Jackson said in reaction to Mottley's pronouncements at a business luncheon in Bridgetown, Barbados, last Wednesday.

Mottley was scathing in her remarks as she addressed the matter of bank fees in Barbados. “The notion that people have to pay fees for minimum deposits. What? Poor people can't keep $2 in a bank now? Or rich people with large deposits are being asked to pay fees because you have a deposit over $10 million or $20 million? An act that will hurt in particular the credit union movement whose deposits are lodged into the banking sector?”

Mottley told the gathering that while she was not trying to be invidious said, “I have advised the governor of the central bank that if we don't get it right, then the Government will legislate, because it is not fair to the people or the businesses in this nation.”

Jackson, latching on to the sentiments, said he was heartened but disappointed. “ that have to give up those charges that affect their cash flow and, by extension, the solvency of their businesses to allow the banks to make billions of dollars. Last year over $50 billion was extracted from depositors accounts to go into the banks bottom line for profit, and as Prime Minister Mottley indicated “risk-free” income to the bank owners.”

He charged that the Government was being reluctant to pass the Bill that was tabled because it was more interested “to secure and protect that risk free earning of the bank at the expense of ordinary Jamaicans.”

Jackson also said he has had dialogue with both the prime minister and leader of government business in the House, Ed Bartlett, with the aim of getting the Bill which was retabled after last year's general election, back to the House for a vote.

But even he quipped how far it will reach citing that he believes government members have been lobbied by the banks to stand against the Bill, adding “and yes, the banks have lobbied me also, all the banks. Bear in mind, the Bill that I tabled in Parliament was tabled after full consultation with all the leaders of the banks and I allowed them to peruse the draft and make recommendations and they never wanted it to come into effect, and I can understand why; because all they are concerned with is enhancing their bottom line at the expense of the depositors.”

“The Bill does not interfere with any fee that is involved with any financial instrument being negotiated with the bank, the Bill does not interfere with those fees. The Bill only speaks to deductions, charges being made against account holders for action in their own accounts — the fees for making deposits, making withdrawals, making inquiries, encashing cheques, dormancy fees, etc.”

He said all that is required is for the Government to give instructions for the leader of government to bring the Bill before Parliament and ask members to vote on their conscience, before adding “that requires enormous courage and enormous will that is not present in the current Administration.”