Higher praedial larceny fines coming soon

STARTING this year, criminals who prey on farmers' produce and lifestock will face harsher penalties. This follows a pledge from Agriculture Minister Floyd Green to increase praedial larceny fines.

Praedial larceny is the theft of agricultural produce or livestock from a farm or estate. Speaking at a Nutramix G.O.A.T Seminar last week, Green announced that “by the end of this financial year we are going to be changing the penalties for praedial larceny. Quite frankly, people are getting off too easy after reaping what they did not sow. So where we have a maxium fine of $250,000 it doesn't send a clear enough signal that this is unacceptable”.

The minister said the adjustment of the penalties is just one of many strategies being employed in the fight against praedial larceny.

“We're developing praedial larceny units…we plan to put a unit in each division. We've already developed seven praedial larceny units across the country — those units are staffed with at least four to five officers. We have a motor vehicle that is assigned to the team, so when you go to make your report you will get quicker service,” Green said.

Between 2019 to 2020 the number of praedial larceny arrests moved from 69 to over 100. The Government also has plans to reintroduce agricultural wardens to operate in highly productive areas. The agricultural wardens will have the same powers as a district constable and will have a more targeted mandate regarding agricultural crimes.

Green revealed that these initiatives are crucial to the successful development of what he calls Jamaica's new face of food. He said “the focus of that new face of food for us is food security, agri-biz development, climate-smart technologies and export expansion”. He noted that the first pillar of food security is critical and that small ruminants are probably the most important element of that first pillar. He also highlighted that there's untapped potential within that area of food production.

“Over the past five years Jamaica spent about US$1 billion importing goats. Currently, our local supply only satisfies 25 per cent of the total demand for goat meat so there is a tremendous opportunity,” he added.

He said tapping into those opportunities will require a shift to more modern agricultural practices. “We're not going to meet the demand if we continue to do things like we used to do them for the past 50 years. Now, we need to incorporate the technology. We need to use research to drive what we do, we need to ensure that our investments are made on business principles,” said Green.

With that in mind, he noted that the Government is playing its part in the development of the sector. “We're embarking on a $50-million small ruminants development programme. We're looking to target about 6,000 farmers over the next two years. We want to ensure that you have access to the best genetics so those farmers will be able to get one to three strands of semen free of cost, paid for by the Government of Jamaica, to be used to drive the small ruminants population. We're also gonna be doing embryo transfers and bringing in new lifestock so that we can get the genetics right,” Green continued.

He said the aim is to develop a national lifestock policy. But before that, farmers will be trained regarding feed, ration, husbandry practices and fodder banks, among other things, to improve their production.