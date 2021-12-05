Hire purchase issues, no JDF pension

Dear Claudienne

I live in St James. In September 2019, I bought a Frigidaire refrigerator from the Barnett Street Courts store in Montego Bay on hire purchase terms. As part of the purchase agreement I also paid an additional amount for the refrigerator to be insured for three years.

My refrigerator stopped working and when I called Courts, a technician came on November 11, 2021 and fixed the problem. However, by November 12, 2021, it stopped working again.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, I informed Courts about the matter and they told me that a technician would reach out to me within 24-48 hours. However, to date, November 23, 2021, no one has come to look at the fridge.

Each time I have been told that a technician would come but it seems to me that I am being given the run around. I have been without the use of the refrigerator for nine days and Courts doesn't seem to care. All my food, meat and vegetables have spoiled. This situation is grossly inconvenient and I am seeking your assistance in having the matter rectified.

Thank you.

AP

Dear AP

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Courts Unicomer about your concerns. We note that Courts delivered a new refrigerator to your house on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne

I joined the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) as a musician in the Jamaica Military Band (JMB) and served six years straight from October 4, 1966 to October 3, 1972. When I went to the Ministry of Finance to try to find out if I am entitled to a pension, I was told to check with the JDF. I checked with the JDF but have made no progress. There is also P54 benefits information that I should get from the JDF. Could you please find out from the JDF for me if I am due a gratuity or a pension.

KR

Dear K R

Tell Claudienne contacted the JDF and received the following e-mail from the major who is the director of the Department of Veterans Affairs:

“KR is not entitled to a military pension or a gratuity having served just six (6) years in the JDF. He would have had to serve twelve (12) years to be entitled to a gratuity or 18 years to be entitled to a pension. He is however entitled to a NIS pension at the age of 65 years. Please visit the NIS Office on Ripon Road, Kingston 5 to make an application if he has not done so already. I have applied for the P54 for Mr KR and this can be picked up within seven (7) working days. Please call 876 310 7368 for further information on this matter before visiting our office at Up Park Camp, Kingston 5.”

We wish you all the best.

