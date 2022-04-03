Hit by the circuit breaker

INVESTORS and traders were left fuming Friday morning when their trades in Dolphin Cove Limited (DCOVE) were cancelled 15 minutes into the day's trading session.

DCOVE 2021 audited financials were published on the Jamaica Stock Exchange's (JSE) website at 8:34 am before the market opened at 9:00 am. Though Dolphin Cove generated a US$1.51 million ($234.39 million) net profit in 2021 compared to a US$1.13 million loss in 2020, many readers were left surprised by the company recording a US$597,797 ($93.02 million) net loss for its fourth quarter (October – December) of 2021 compared to the 2020 fourth quarter loss of US$264,860. This was at a time when several companies on the market experienced a sharp rebound in performance including tourism/hospitality affiliated companies such as Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited recording its highest net profit to date.

DCOVE's queue began to show large volumes of sellers trying to exit the stock between $18.68 to $23 compared to the reference price of $26.68. DCOVE had closed the prior day up $0.64 to $25.91. When trading opened at 9:30 am, numerous sell orders were processed to the tune of 337,648 shares and a halt noticed by some traders at 9:35 am. DCOVE had traded down 27.90 per cent to $18.68 with two buy orders remaining at $15 each compared to the 19 sell orders with a best ask volume of 28,018. This meant that the stock should have been halted for an hour as per JSE rules since it traded outside of the 15 per cent band relative to the reference price.

“No stock should trade +/-15 per cent from the close price or the effective close price at the opening of the market. However, during the day if the circuit breaker is triggered for a security, the security will be halted for an hour to allow for the release, circulation and absorption of any relevant market news and a cool down period while investors consider their options. After the hour has passed the security will be released for trading and the new reference price, which is a simple average of the trigger price and the close price, will be used to determine the trade range for the remainder of the day. The price of the trade that triggered the circuit breaker should not be +/-15 per cent outside of the original prescribed price band. The stock will not be allowed to trade +/- 15 per cent of the new reference price,” as seen on the JSE's website.

However, many persons were left shocked to discover all trades during that time were cancelled and only orders from 9:45 am were being processed. By that point, $20 trades were processed which was 22.81 per cent below the closing price. Trading progressed throughout the day with a low of $19.84 and a high of $23. The stock officially closed down 21.73 per cent to $20.28 with a best bid of $22.40 and best ask of $23.

Some traders who bought the stock when it traded at $18.68 were left confused and furious at the JSE since their cash was now tied up on various platforms while the stock continued to trade throughout the day. Persons who shared their audit trail on the JSE's Jtraderpro platform with Sunday Finance were shocked to see that their sell orders, which was filled at 9:43 am, had been cancelled when they had felt comfortable planning their next trade. Some traders now have a negative balance on their accounts as they used the proceeds from DCOVE to buy another stock.

Other investors questioned the consistency and application of the circuit breaker rule especially as tTech Limited halted down 25.89 per cent to $3.12 at 9:46 am and unhalted at 10:46 am without issue following the publication of its audited report. tTech ended the day as the second worst loser down 12.11 per cent to $3.70. Even the most recently listed companies traded 28 to 32 per cent above their reference price in the first few trading days and the trades weren't cancelled.

The JSE had put out a statement on March 28 about technical issues on its Jtrader platform which had duplicate and triplicate trades being reflected. This issue was being reflected on other broker platforms which have also seen delays in processing orders at 9:30 am.

When an investor contacted the JSE's offices, they were told that the transactions were cancelled by marketing as it was outside the range and became void as a result. Another investor detailed his experience with Cargo Handlers where his broker called him to say that his purchase price was too low and that the trade was cancelled as a result.

“Will the investing public get an explanation of what took place/ is taking place re $DCOVEJA? These things shouldn't just happen and its silence if we're saying we're trying to encourage a developed/more efficient market. If there's an error or something you communicate that as soon as known,” a Twitter user commented about the whole matter.

While comments have gone out to the JSE's managing director about adjusting the circuit breaker rule when there's only three hours and 30 minutes of trading, Marlene Street Forrest only said that the commentary would be taken into consideration at the 2021 annual general meeting.

Despite the events which happened with its stock, Dolphin Cove's revenue improved by 79 per cent to US$7.64 million with an even split between programme and ancillary revenue which relates to the fees for guests and other services provided at the various locations. This is still far from 2019 figures of US$14.87 million when the country recorded its best year on record.

Total assets grew by four per cent to US$31.62 million ($4.90 billion) as the company bolstered its cash resources to US$2.42 million and spent US$524,912 on its dolphins and parks. Total liabilities rose by 20 per cent to US$4.44 million as the company used its bank overdraft to manage cash resources. Shareholders equity rose to US$27.17 million with the company declaring a $0.40 dividend totalling US$999,843 ($156.97 million) to be paid on April 29 to shareholders on record as at April 13.