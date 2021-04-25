Hold us to our five promises – Digicel CEO

In celebration of its 20th anniversary in the country, Digicel Jamaica has made five promises to customers which it says is a slate of expectations every customer should have when they interact with the company.

The five promises, made public last week by Digicel Jamaica CEO Jabbor Kayumov, are:

1 - Providing customers with the best LTE (Long-Term Evolution) and broadband network in Jamaica;

2 - Giving customers speedy, easy 24/7 access to customer care and do our utmost to answer chat queries in 10 seconds, and calls in 20 seconds;

3 - Being transparent. No hidden charges; no tricky terms and conditions; no leaving you hanging;

4 - Bringing you the best digital apps and content, with the most generous data allotments around, so you can do digital 1,440 minutes a day, all day, every day; and

5 - Always acting on your feedback and rewarding you for being part of our Digicel family.

“We are very serious about delivering on these promises, and I want every Jamaican to hold us to them going forward,” Kayumov said.

He also announced a Digital Incubator Competition for local app developers.

“As a Jamaican-born company, we've always felt that it was important for us to have a Jamaican-made app in our family of lifestyle apps,” the Digicel Jamaica CEO said.

Digicel will be inviting local developers to design innovative apps with global potential. Details on this innovative challenge will be made known over the next three months.

Chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica Nasha-Monique Douglas announced several giveaways for customers in the first phase. Postpaid mobile customers will get a $2,000 reduction on their April bill. Prepaid customers get free BiP texts and access to Loop and Wikipedia apps. 'Day One' Digicel customers are in for a special 14-day Digicel Prime Bundle gift. Douglas noted, “It's our anniversary, but our customers get the gifts. This is just the beginning of how we will be showing them how much we truly appreciate them for sticking with us for 20 wonderful years.”