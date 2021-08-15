Honey Bun invests $84 million in capital expenditure during third quarter

Honey Bun Limited during its third quarter or nine-month period said it invested approximately $84 million in capital expenditure as it moves to drive greater efficiency within the business.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michelle Chong, in the company's latest financial report, said that this capital was expended mainly to upgrade its fleet of motor vehicles as they embarked on new routes and also to acquire additional manufacturing equipment.

“This brought total property plant and equipment to $588.7m as net current assets closed the period at $345 million, or 40 per cent over the prior year,” the report stated.

For the period ended in June, the baked goods manufacturing company saw increased earnings of $64.9 million which was 221 per cent more than that of the prior year's period when it earned $20.2 million. Revenues in the third quarter also increased to $566.3 million when compared to the June 2020 quarter and also represents an almost $40-million increase over that of the previous quarter.

Chong credited the improved figures to the introduction of new products such as its “cinnamon raisin loaf and hot dog roll” which has been helping to drive sales for the company.

The year to date results also saw improved performances with consolidated revenues climbing to $1.5 billion at the end of the period—up 25 per cent more than that for the corresponding period last year.

The company, which has been enjoying increased sales locally and overseas despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, also reported a 21 per cent increase in export sales during the period.

Honey Bun, listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) since 2011, has also since May of this year exhausted its 50 per cent tax incentive which it said has resulted in the company for the first time since listing, make payments at the full corporate income tax rate at the end of this quarter, following the ten-year reprieve.