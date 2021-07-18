Hope Zoo appeals for more patronage as revenues shrink

Following significant downturn in revenues, exacerbated by the novel coronavirus pandemic, operators of the wildlife conservation park at Hope Zoo in St Andrew have called for more patronage as it pushes to continue operations.

“We're looking for increased patronage as we ask more people to come out to enjoy the zoo. We are also looking for more support from corporate entities,” said managing director of the zoo, Valerie Juggan-Brown during an interview with the Jamaica Observer last week.

“The zoo is very important to Jamaica and all we are asking for is support from the public — just come to the zoo,” she encouraged, citing the space as a world-renowned conservation and rescue centre which must be protected.

The director noted that with revenues slumping by over 60 per cent since the pandemic, it has been very challenging to take care of the over 1100 animals housed at the zoo.

“It cost us in excess of $2 million per month just to feed the animals,” she told Sunday Finance.

The director said that, outside of the normal animal upkeep, the business on its own generates expenses ranging from ground maintenance and salaries for staff across various departments, all together racking up millions monthly. Since the pandemic, the entity has had to cut or lay off some of its employees or even cut back work hours, where necessary.

She also said that with school and other educational trips having to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the zoo lost a lot of business in this once vibrant area — one which, in the pre-pandemic era, attracted approximately 6000-7000 children to the park weekly. Significant reductions in operational hours for months at a time since the pandemic in keeping with State-imposed curfews and restrictions also contributed to a great deal of loss for the business.

Recounting further fallouts brought on by the pandemic, Juggan-Brown said that the business has also had to shutter a restaurant facility operated at the park, which resulted in further loss of income. “This won't be back up until the whole restrictions are lifted and we dont know when that will be,” she stated.

The director, however, said a number of other events, including birthday parties, weddings, showers and summer camps, are being hosted to bring in additional income.

The zoo, following its last public appeal for support, said that Government, in a response, has indicated that it would step in to provide assistance, for which there was great anticipation.

“The Government has indicated that they are working on it and we're hoping it will be soon, but even with their help we're going to have to help ourselves,” Juggan-Brown said.

The facility operated by the Hope Zoo Preservation Foundation is a non-profit organisation chaired by businessman Kenny Benjamin.