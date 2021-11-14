How to protect your money during Christmas

As the Yuletide season draws closer, the level of risk with online business goes up as fraudsters and scammers use the “jolly times” to steal the hard-earned money of the jubilant Christmas shopper.

With the holiday season representing the largest time for e-commerce, here are some measures you can take to protect yourself online and offline from these tricksters:

• Enable your transaction notifications and monitor your accounts via online banking. Being able to detect irregularities from early can allow you to make an alert to your bank and flag a suspicious transaction. This is where tracking your transactional account will come in handy especially as you monitor for when transactions should be settled. Keep your card frozen when it's not in use. Even if you don't think there's any risk, there's no harm in keeping your card frozen while at home. You can always turn it back on when you need to do a transaction.

• If your card has been compromised and people are spending heavily on online fashion websites or forex platforms, contact your bank and then the merchant. If you have the ability to freeze your card online, then do it to prevent any further leakage of funds. If you don't have this option, then call your bank's customer care service and direct yourself to the card department. They will be able to freeze the card and account in question while providing you with critical information to report this issue. Once the account or card is frozen, then you should contact the merchant to report the suspicious transactions as fraudulent. Honest merchants don't like fraud being involved with their business as they can be left responsible for the disputed transactions. By doing this action, merchants will halt the delivery of the goods or freeze the account which benefited from these transactions.

• Keep your transactional accounts limited to a specific amount during these times. If you are compelled to withdraw funds from your account, then the criminal would not be able to siphon off your entire savings at an ATM. You should also keep most of your money in a separate account not connected to your card as well. This will ensure that your entire savings isn't drained when someone clones your card and tries to withdraw money at an ATM or through transactions on the road.

• Use cash at specific locations where you feel uncomfortable or don't trust the point-of-sale systems present. This would decrease the risk which tends to arise at places like restaurants or other businesses where breaches tend to occur most frequently.