ibex experiences 397% growth in BPO sector

The business process outsouring (BPO) entity ibex is increasing the diversity of jobs within Jamaica's global digital services industry through an expansion of its current workforce of two thousand employees.

The company provides customer support in sectors that include retail, finance, health care, and telecommunications and it now offers a broad spectrum of business services from its Jamaican service centres. With a client list heavily concentrated in the US, Europe and Asia, ibex identified Jamaica as the perfect place for rapid expansion due to the island's location and high-quality talent.

“ibex has experienced incredible growth in Jamaica — in the last three years we've grown by 397 per cent. We have gone from ranking as the 17th outsourcing company on the island for number of employees to number one, and ibex has been recognised for not only our growth, but for our performance, by organisations like Frost & Sullivan, a leading industry analyst group, and as Nexus Nearshore BPO of the Year in 2019 by Nearshore Americas,” Country Director Jaime Vergara disclosed to Sunday Finance.

Because of its growth and the high-calibre staff ibex has been able to attact, the way has been cleared for the BPO entity to bring more business to Jamaica's outsourcing industry and it now offers knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services from the island's service centres. KPO is the outsourcing of information-related business activities such as accounting outsourcing, human resources outsourcing, digital marketing and management consultancy. Legal, medical and other health-care analyses are additional examples of KPO.

As the world further relies on BPO and KPO during the novel coronavirus pandemic, it is predicted that more business services will be digitised during and after the crisis.

“We plan on prolonging our unprecedented growth and we hope to reach 10,000 employees in Jamaica over the next few years.

“Jamaica offers a talented and educated labour pool which is what has made us attractive to our clients, particularly in the financial services sector and through programmes like the GSSP (Global Services Sector Project), the employees we hire are on a career path and are looking for companies to join where they can be successful,” Vergara said while emphasising that employees are eager to work with their customers in their specialised area.

Vergara expressed appreciation for private and public sector partnerships including entities such as the Office of the Prime Minister, the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority and the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) among others. Jampro, for example, has supported ibex as an investment facilitation partner, beginning with the launch of the first service centre in Portmore.

The company now has five service centres across Jamaica. The outsourcing outfit believes that its advancement into KPO has led to increased customer confidence, displaying the company's adaptation to the needs of today's clients. The company looks forward to more expansion in Jamaica.