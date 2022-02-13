IDB Invest to boost LAC tech industry

IDB Invest has provided an equity investment of up to US$10 million to grant early growth capital to emerging, technology enabled, high-growth companies across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

Through the Amadeus V Latin America Sustainable Growth Fund, a private equity fund established and managed by Amadeus Capital Partners, the initiative seeks to support the growth of young, tech-enabled, innovative, and fast-growing firms in LAC, contributing to higher productivity, job creation, and, ultimately, economic growth.

It will also facilitate cross-border technology transfers, therefore contributing to increased international integration as well as to the further development of LAC's innovation ecosystem.

With a target size of US$150 million, the fund's investment will focus on several sectors such as fintech, edtech, software-as-a-service, and next next-generation e-commerce.

Amadeus is a pioneer in the European venture capital space and has a long track record, including early growth and emerging markets strategies. Since 1997 Amadeus has raised over US$1 billion for investment and used it to back more than 180 companies.

Combining Amadeus's expertise in tech and early growth investing with the IDB Group's local knowledge and network in LAC's innovation ecosystems, the fund is expected to play a key role in developing the early growth tech-investment market segment in LAC.

This investment is expected to contribute to two United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) — decent work and economic growth (SDG 8) and industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9).