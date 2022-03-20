IDB president bullish on Caribbean tourism recovery

PRESIDENT of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone has forecast that tourism in the Caribbean will recover to pre-pandemic levels by this year as more North Americans explore opportunities for nearshore tourist experiences.

“What we're seeing is North American tourists — I would add Canadians in that regard — are actually minimising their length (distance) of travel, and we are already seeing that with the pandemic,” he stated during an IDB virtual media press brief on March 7.

Claver-Carone shared that last year he had a tourism sector roundtable with representatives of hotels, airlines and cruise lines who “were actually very bullish and were investing in infrastructure during the pandemic” as they believed that the sector would experience growth both in Latin America and the Caribbean. While the IDB president observed that Mexico was the greatest beneficiary of the shift in trend, he said the Caribbean would be next in line to take advantage.

Whereas the IDB has noted diminished travel between North America and Europe or Asia, Claver-Carone posited that this situation may be amplified by geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which could work in favour of the Caribbean.

The region has also benefitted from the relaxation of travel restrictions health and safety protocols for re-entry to its largest travel partners.

Most recently the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered the travel risk of several Caribbean territories. Jamaica, Cuba, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Maarten, the British Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and the Turks and Caicos have all moved from Level 4 (“very high”) designation to Level 3 (“high”).

In the United Kingdom, national carrier British Airways informed its travel partners that effective today, Friday 18, March, the Government will repeal “all COVID-19 travel measures, including...tests for all arrivals, including passengers who are unvaccinated”.

On February 28, the Public Health Agency of Canada began adjusting border control measures as part of “a phased easing of travel restrictions”. However, it maintains that unvaccinated travellers from that country will continue to be required to test on return, on the eighth day after arrival, and quarantine for 14 days.

“We are very positive that the lowering of the travel bans and restrictions will energise the market and stimulate travel. Especially in the cases where testing has been discontinued. The cost to test was prohibitive for many travellers especially families, so we anticipate a surge in demand,” president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Nicole Madden-Greig informed Jamaica Observer of her expectations.

Already, she said, the association has seen a significant uptick from both the UK and Canadian markets. At the same time, the US market continues to drive most arrivals and will continue to be our major source market, Madden-Greig outlined.

“…The recovery of the UK and Canada will only serve to improve overall performance for the Caribbean,” she continued.

With regards to the IDB president's comments on increased demand for nearshore experiences, Madden-Greig agreed and noted that the return of cruise tourism, in particular, “will impact positively our micro small and medium-sized tourism enterprises”.

Though the Caribbean continues to struggle with low vaccination rates, the CHTA president asserted that based on the region's management of the COVID contagion prior to the availability of vaccines, using tourism protocols, she does not anticipate this will significantly affect the provision of safe vacation experiences or impede the recovery of the sector.

Conceding that the vaccination rates across territories are not ideal, Madden-Greig said, “We continue to encourage our nationals to use this additional measure of protection as we all work to preserve life and maintain livelihoods.”