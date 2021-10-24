Infinity IMC making a difference in CSR and beyond

Communications firm Infinity Integrated Marketing Communications Limited (Infinity IMC) is spearheading the call for companies to increase their corporate social responsibility (CSR) through communication and cultural awareness.

CSR refers to the notion that companies — regardless of their legal status, size, structure, or sector of activity — are required to address social development issues and promote responsible business conduct.

The adoption and implementation of CSR ensures, in many ways, that the company operates in a socially responsible manner and fulfils its duties towards the society.

Infinity IMC, founded in 2019, is the brainchild of Chevening scholar and development communications specialist Shanoy Coombs.

The agency specialises in integrating meaningful communication through behaviour change interventions and corporate and development communications.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Coombs said that Infinity IMC aims to assist organisations with long-term positive changes through a more development-centred approach when implementing their corporate social responsibilities.

''Is this initiative that you're implementing something that is sustainable, does it truly change the behaviour of someone in a positive way?” she posed.

''...That is something that we want corporate entities to think about. Don't just focus on the visibility. If you're really keen on elevating your social impact then you should be taking a very development-centred approach to CSR programmes,'' she contended.

According to Coombs, the responsibility and socialising aspects are often overlooked by companies when they consider CSR initiatives.

Consequently, the agency continues to encourage companies to level up their CSR activities by really making a commitment to drive positive and genuine change.

Infinity IMC has collaborated with several regional and international organisations, such as the European Union, the United Nations, the United Nations Children's Fund, the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the Caribbean Development Bank, as well as programmes funded by Global Affairs Canada and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Coombs said that, while these entities have mastered how to use development approaches in different CSR initiatives, there is a major gap in the way that this can also be used by corporations.

''Many companies actually do, in fact, have a budget for CSR, even if they don't call it that…It might just be under a donation to a charity or foundation. But not many of them are thinking, 'OK, we can become the company that stands out above the crowd,' '' she told Sunday Finance.

“If we didn't have entities like the United Nations, the European Union, and other donor agencies, what would social impact projects look like?'' she questioned.

''Would it look like someone getting gift baskets and having that for the day or would it look like a job opportunity programme for someone in the longer term? Does it look like skills that someone can gain to help them feed their family? Does it look like positive parenting skills for young girls or collaborating with particular ministries and agencies to promote healthy lifestyles?'' she continued.

She noted that her company understands all the requirements that businesses face and, as such, has made it Infinity IMC's mission to support those companies in making the transition from a “touch-and-go approach” to CSR initiatives to one that can drive and deliver impact and increase brand equity.

''...Imagine how much more brand equity or how much more share of market you can have when you're seen as someone who takes the time to take a more long-term and meaningful approach,” she said.

Coomb said, too, that the company will be rolling out its new cultural awareness training programme to further drive positive change through communication.