Investment facts

As we continue to explore topics on personal finance, we will explore more concepts related to equity and investments for the everyday investor. These should assist anyone in their investment journey.

Dividends — A dividend is simply a company paying a share of its profits to its shareholders. An example is the case of Mailpac's $0.09 dividend with the record date last Friday, March 25 and payment date on April 8. All this means is that you get paid $0.09 for every share you own at the record date. Mailpac's stock price was $2.93 on announcement. It paid a total of $0.14 in dividends over the last 12 months which means that the trailing 12-month (TTM) dividend yield was 4.78 per cent. All this means is that for every $100 invested, you'd receive $4.78 in dividends.

Carreras Limited has the highest TTM dividend yield on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) at 9.87 per cent. Sterling Investments Limited (SIL) has the highest United States dollar TTM dividend yield on the USD market at 4.84 per cent. Though these dividend yields are quite high, this is the gross yield which doesn't account for withholding taxes. Dividends paid by Jamaican companies to Jamaican residents are taxed at 15 per cent while capital distributions are taxed at two per cent. Thus, 10,000 units of Carreras from its $0.23 payment last Thursday wouldn't result in you receiving $2,300, but only $1,955.00 net. In the case of SIL, it is a St Lucian international business company with the Caricom double taxation treaty resulting in Jamaican/Caricom shareholders not getting taxed on their dividends. Thus, 10,000 shares at US$0.00051 would result in the gross and net dividend payment amounting to US$5.10.

Returns — Everyone likes to make money, but inflation erodes purchasing power as time moves on. All this means is that $10,000 in 2012 cannot buy the same quantity of goods in 2021. Thus, a person's money doubling over that time frame from $1 million to $2 million at an assumed annual return of 7.20 per cent would represent a 100 per cent capital gain on investment, but after factoring into account an average inflation rate of 5.68 per cent over the last decade, the future value would actually be $1,153,505.87. This is why nominal gains don't reflect the true value of money gained or lost over time.

Now, let's assume the person invested the same $1 million at the same return, but reinvested every quarterly dividend back into the same investment. Apart from the future value being $6,206,600.69, the inflation adjusted value would be $3,572,117.69. This not only represents the benefit of reinvesting dividends, but also the reality of how inflation impacts your money including your investments.

Asset Collateralisation — Apart from a cash backed loan, an investor can use land, a house or even financial securities to collateralise a loan. A loan backed by land or a house is typically called a mortgage while other loans for financial securities such as stocks and bonds are called margin loans. A secured loan carries a lower interest rate than an unsecured loan and represents another way in which anyone can use their assets to access capital without selling them.

Concentration vs diversification — Though diversification is preached as a way to preserve capital, it is a tool which doesn't work for retail investors with a limited amount of capital. If a person with $1 million invests in 10 stocks and the money is worth $1.5 million after five years, then diversification would have limited risk, but decreased returns. If that investor had invested the same amount in two stocks and had $3 million after five years, then concentration would have worked out better. Investment strategies come down to the goals of the investor and also the plans they have for either growth of that capital or cash flow derived from it. One shouldn't diversify just for the sake of it, but really for the exposure one can get to different sectors and assets.

Information — Even if an investor can't attend the annual general meeting of the company, they can always contact the company's investor relations person who will explain to them any questions or queries they may have about the business. The company will also disclose information on the JSE as part of their requirements to put out material information. Companies also hold investor briefings to keep shareholders up to date with what's happening with the company's progression through the year. Even the Jamaica Observer publishes business news primarily on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The developments in the economy and a company's sector can also guide an investor about how the company should be performing. Social media and other sources like radio and television also act as mediums to get more information.