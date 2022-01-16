Investors chase Spur Tree stocks on first day of listing

Investors chase Spur Tree stocks on first day of listingSunday, January 16, 2022
|
After going public on the Jamaica Stock Exchange's (JSE) Junior Market on January 14 (last Friday), investors came out in droves with more than 800 bids and $150 million to purchase shares of Spur Tree Spices Jamaica Limited in the first listing of 2022.
Spur Tree's price closed 32 per cent higher to $1.32 which values the company at $2.21 billion in market capitalisation. After halting as the market opened at 9:30 am from three units trading at $1.30, Spur Tree ended the day with 17 trades and $74,671.02 in value traded. This was due to the JSE circuit breaker limiting the stock from going any higher.
Even as some orders expired during the day, $146.76 million across 528 bids was still present while there was less than $5.86 million across 75 sell orders remained. With a reference price of $1.32, Spur Tree could possibly go to $1.75 on its second day of trading tomorrow.
Spur Tree's initial public offering closed two days after opening on December 31 where it was able to raise $335.39 million in fresh equity capital. Though more than half of the offer was available for subscription to the general public at $1 per share, the basis of allotment only saw investors being guaranteed the first 10,000 units and 11.76 per cent on the remaining balance due to $1.3 billion in subscriptions.
— By David Rose
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy