Investors have mixed views on past performance and future prospects

The Jamaica Observer canvassed individual investors to test their perception of the past year. We found some saddened by dwindling returns and others saying they have developed strategies which were suited to the oscillating markets, and were expecting to apply these for better returns next year.

A 40-year-old investor, who requested having her name withheld, dipped her toes into the stock market when the Wigton Windfarm initial public offering came on the market. She told the Sunday Finance, “My investment in Wigton performed poorly... the share stock is now at the same price I bought it two years ago... my pension fund has dropped significantly.”

She is glad she is still some distance away from retirement age. “All I can say is, 'Thank God I am not retiring this year', and may God help those who are.”

Another investor, aged 38, who also requested that her name be withheld for this article, commented that her portfolio “performed badly for the most part, as it has lost value coming down to around in the 90s from high 100....” For 2022, she said, “I hope to see an increase in value. Hopefully with increase in economic activity and growth we can see improvement in stock prices. I hope to increase [holdings of] high performing [stocks] and sell at least one that is not performing so well.”

A third investor, a 22-year old male, who like the others asked that his name not be published, shared, “Domestic portfolio [results] were mixed, but positive and very profitable in the second half of 2021. The first half of the year was less than exciting with the latter half seeing gains of 30 per cent on most trades.” He said that regardless of the year's total outcome, he believes that he now knows the steps to take for a better year in 2022.

“[I feel] much more positive. The world understands COVID-19 a lot more and I have a better understanding of this current market. [I am] looking forward to hitting 100 per cent on my portfolio within the next quarter,” he added.

In 2021, data from the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) to October indicates a market which improved somewhat over the 2020 downturn.

For this year up to the end of October, the number of transactions on the JSE climbed by a robust 13.5 per cent; the value of trades increased by 50 per cent. Trading volume declined by 23.5 per cent, but prices improved over 2020. The Combined Index increased over the period 9 per cent while market capitalisation surged 9 per cent year-on-year.

The JSE indicates that interest in investment by individuals was still high. Over 18,698 new accounts were opened up to September 2021.

As at October 2020, the combined market capitalisation on the JSE was $1.58 trillion. At the end of 2020, the combined market capitalisation was $1.66 trillion. As at October 2021, the combined market capitalisation was $1.90 trillion and as at the end of trading November 29, the combined market capitalisation was $1.85 trillion.

Ramon Small Ferguson, executive vice-president, Asset Management & Research at Barita Investments Limited, told Sunday Finance that expectations for the JSE performance in 2022 “are necessarily bounded by the continued COVID-19-related uncertainties, including more contagious mutating strains such as the newly detected Omicron strain, as well as our ability locally to drive up vaccination rates to keep pace with our global counterparts.”

He opines that the threat of the return of more restrictive measures to combat any potential resurgence in case counts complicates forecasting and expectations for business activity and by extension their financial performance.

Notwithstanding, he said, “as we have been recommending investments in companies with solid balance sheets, diversified revenue streams and skilled management are expected to continue their good performance into 2022”.

He suggested that some stocks may remain relatively cheap as investor sentiment could remain fairly depressed into the first half of 2022, “unless there are significant positive developments in terms of vaccination and the current elevated inflammation levels, in which case we could begin to see volumes return closer to pre-pandemic levels”.