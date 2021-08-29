iPrint Digital to roll out new e-commerce platform

DIGITAL advertisers, iPrint Digital Limited is set to officially launch its e-commerce platform next month as the company moves to grow market share and become more agile especially during the novel coronavirus pandemic as most companies look to go fully digital.

The 15-year-old entity, which services a wide range of individual and corporate clients, said the roll-out of its iPExpress platform will help the business attract more customers whilst creating new opportunities to regain revenue lost since the pandemic.

“We created iPExpressja.com out of a need for more efficiency and through this, we noticed a few things. We saw a significant increase in standard promotional items coming through our system as well as more requests from customers for items we did not provide,” said Chairman Stephen Steele, who also noted a boom in confidence regarding local e-commerce since the pandemic and an improvement in the products to support e-commerce by financial institutions among the other reasons for developing the platform.

“Our site will go live in September, which is right around the corner, and we will offer business cards, flyers, brochures, banner stands, feather banners, banners; promotional branded items such as mugs, pens and other specially produced items, including face shields, spit guards, signage and yard signs — which is the new trend in how we celebrate events and people in the absence of gatherings,” he also said in reponding to questions from the Jamaica Observer.

The branding solutions company which aims to utilise cutting edge technology to service customers has, for the last ten years, positioned itself as one of the leaders in creative branding — charting innovation, creativity and expertise in the areas of digital printing, signage and mass audience engagement.

In 2018 the creative agency disrupted the advertising space when it acquired 50-year-old rival National Outdoor Advertising Limited (NOA), giving it a larger platform to expand its smaller firm founded by partners Richard Bair, Solomon Sharpe, Newton Barnes, Katrina Kelly and Steele. Operating as separate entities despite the merger, both entities – by creating synergistic values and through an active network of some 150 employees – have over the last few years tried to revolutionalise the digital advertising and signage production space.

iPrint, as it looks for new ways to grow its business especially in the pandemic's aftermath, hinted of further ambitions to expand in the local market.

“There is much more scope within the industry for growth, especially in the area of services. We have immediate and long-term plans, and I can guarantee that iPrint Digital Group will be a different monster in the next five years.

“I am also confident that the tough measures we have taken to allow our company to survive this period will set a proper foundation for us to disproportionately benefit from growth in the market,” a confident Steele told Sunday Finance.