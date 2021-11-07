Issues with Flow, pensions

Dear Claudienne,

I have a problem with Flow in respect of billing discrepancies on my account. The problem is that FLOW has been charging me for items I have already paid for and which have been duplicated on their billing invoice. I am being billed for an extra IP address and a cable box which was returned to the Montego Bay office on January 22, 2021. I have been phoning them repeatedly and each time I have been told that the problem would be escalated and resolved by the next billing period. However, I am still being billed for the same amount. As I do not know how to get in touch with the billing dept, I am asking for your assistance in regard to this matter.

HW

Dear HW,

Tell Claudienne told Flow of your concerns. The column notes that their billing department contacted you, and has resolved your billing invoice problem.

We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne,

In the 1980s I worked with the St Ann parish council as a plumber. I worked at several pumping stations in the parish. When the National Water Commission took over the management of the pumping stations I was made redundant. I believe that I am still eligible for a government pension, so could you check with the St Ann Municipal Corporation office for me?

SR

Dear SR,

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the parish council and was told that a search would be done in their archives for your file. The chief executive officer (CEO) told Tell Claudienne that after looking through your file it had been determined that you are not eligible for a pension. She said that you were “paid” all that was due to you when you were made redundant.

We wish you all the best.

