itel recruiting staff in Honduras

Jamaica-based business processing outsourcing (BPO) firm itel is beefing up its staff complement for its contact centre in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

It has been reported that itel is looking to hire more than 250 people to boost its workforce at the Emerge BPO, which it acquired in July. At that time of the acquisition, itel did not specify how many people Emerge BPO had employed in Honduras but it is apparent that the Jamaican BPO is expanding the workforce.

Local media reports say itel is looking for bilinguals, who can speak both Spanish and English. Finding bilinguals may not be a challenge for itel in Honduras, because bilingualism is the main attraction for foreign firms investing in the Central American country.

“San Pedro Sula graduates around 4,000 bilinguals every year,” reported La Prensa, quoting Marcela Medina, an Altia recruitment manager, as saying. Itel's Honduran office is in Altia Smart City, a hub for outsourcing firms in San Pedro Sula.

The facility is secure and complete with all modern amenities as well as a strong ICT infrastructure. More than 25 companies operate in the business park.