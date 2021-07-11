Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for July 5 – July 9

ALL of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange indexes (JSE) advanced except for the JSE Select Index (JSESI), Junior Market Index (JDI), and the JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD) for the week ending July 9, 2021.

The JSE Index increased by 0.58 per cent to 426,626.34, which leaves it at 7.84 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 464,466.25; JSESI: 10,466.53; JSE Cross Listed Index: 95.42; JMI: 3,355.95; JSE Financial Index: 105.42; JSEMD: 106.07.

Of the 110 stocks which traded in the week, 54 advanced higher, 43 declined and 13 held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, Future Energy Source Company Limited and TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

SSL Venture Capital Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 37 per cent to $0.86. MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (JMD shares) and First Rock Capital Holdings (USD Shares) rose by more than 20 per cent each to close at $147.00 and US $0.0889, respectively. KLE Group Limited Limited, IronRock Insurance Company Limited, Eppley Limited's 8.75 per cent preference shares, 1834 Investments Limited, Salada Foods Limited and tTech Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

Portland JSX Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 24 per cent to $7.12. Productive Business Solutions 9.75 per cent preference shares, Knutsford Express Limited, TJH USD shares, JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent preference shares (2018 shares), GWest Corporation Limited, Fosrich Company Limited and Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited's net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.851 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV decreased to $1.117.