Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for July 5 – July 9

Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for July 5 – July 9Sunday, July 11, 2021
|
BY DAVID ROSE
|
ALL of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange indexes (JSE) advanced except for the JSE Select Index (JSESI), Junior Market Index (JDI), and the JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD) for the week ending July 9, 2021.
The JSE Index increased by 0.58 per cent to 426,626.34, which leaves it at 7.84 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 464,466.25; JSESI: 10,466.53; JSE Cross Listed Index: 95.42; JMI: 3,355.95; JSE Financial Index: 105.42; JSEMD: 106.07.
Of the 110 stocks which traded in the week, 54 advanced higher, 43 declined and 13 held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, Future Energy Source Company Limited and TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.
Winners
SSL Venture Capital Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 37 per cent to $0.86. MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (JMD shares) and First Rock Capital Holdings (USD Shares) rose by more than 20 per cent each to close at $147.00 and US $0.0889, respectively. KLE Group Limited Limited, IronRock Insurance Company Limited, Eppley Limited's 8.75 per cent preference shares, 1834 Investments Limited, Salada Foods Limited and tTech Limited were the other major winners.
Losers
Portland JSX Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 24 per cent to $7.12. Productive Business Solutions 9.75 per cent preference shares, Knutsford Express Limited, TJH USD shares, JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent preference shares (2018 shares), GWest Corporation Limited, Fosrich Company Limited and Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited were the other major losers.
Sagicor Select Funds Limited's net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.851 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV decreased to $1.117.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy