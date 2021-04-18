Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of April 13–s16

Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of April 13–s16Sunday, April 18, 2021
BY DAVID ROSE
ALL of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Cross Listed Index (JCLI) and Junior Market Index (JMI) advanced for the week ending April 9, 2021. The JSE Index advanced by 0.84 per cent to 397,747.50, which leaves it up 0.54 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: All Jamaican Composite Index: 436,595.98; JSE Select Index: 9,820.95; JCLI: 82.81; JMI: 3,055.12; JSE Financial Index: 99.44; JSE Manufacturing and D i stribution Index (JSEMD): 96.53.
Of the 104 stocks which traded in the week, 40 advanced higher, 48 declined and 16 held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, Mailpac Group Limited and Transjamaica Highway Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.
WINNERS
KLE Group was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 37 per cent to $1.40. Main Event Entertainment Group was the second-largest winner as its price increased by 34 per cent to $4.74. Ironrock Insurance Company Limited, Consolidated Bakeries Limited, Jamaica Producers Group Limited and JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent (2018 shares) were the other major double-digit winners.
LOSERS
After reaching a pinnacle high above $34, Eppley Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 15 per cent to $5.19 ($51.90). 1834 Investments Limited declined by 11 per cent to $1.00. Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited, Jamaica Producers Limited and Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Manufacturing and Distribution (SelectMD) were the other major losers.
