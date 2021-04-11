Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of April 6 – 9

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Cross Listed Index (JCLI) declined for the week ending April 9, 2021.

The JSE Index declined by 0.74 per cent to 394,428.92, which leaves it down 0.30 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: All Jamaican Composite Index: 432,719.75; JSE Select Index: 9,723.06; JCLI: 88.91; JSE Financial Index: 98.79; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD): 94.83.

Of the 55 stocks which traded in the week, 23 advanced higher, 23 declined, and nine held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, Transjamaica Highway Limited and Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

WINNERS

Radio Jamaica Limited was the largest winner of the short week as its stock price rose by 11 per cent to $1.61. This comes after the company announced the disposal of Music 99 FM and recent approval to increase the share cap from 10 per to 21 per cent for any single shareholder. Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund was the second-largest winner as its price increased by 10 per cent to $44.50. Palace Amusement Limited, JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent variable preference shares (2018 shares), Supreme Ventures Limited and Eppley Limited's 8.75 per cent preference shares were the other major winners.

LOSERS

After a 40 per cent jump driven by its 10 to 1 stock split, Salada Foods Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 15 per cent to $5.19 ($51.90). 1834 Investments Limited declined by 11 per cent to $1. Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited, Jamaica Producers Limited and Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Manufacturing and Distribution (SelectMD) were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial's (SelectF) net asset value (NAV) declined slightly to $0.825, while SelectMD's NAV increased to $0.979.