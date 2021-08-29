Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of August 23 – 27

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except for the JSE Select Index (JSI), JSE Cross Listed Index (JSECL) and the JSE Financial Index (JSEFI) advanced for the week ending August 27, 2021.

The JSE Index decreased by 0.60 per cent to 411,881.33 which leaves it up 4.11 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 457,710.62; JSESI: 10,203.11; JSECL 82.43; Junior Market Index: 3,358.31; JSEFI: 101.13; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 107.80.

Of the 114 stocks which traded in the week, 58 advanced, 47 declined and nine held firm. Future Energy Resource Company Limited (FESCO), Wigton Windfarm Limited and Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

Fesco was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 46 per cent to $3.17. Productive Business Solutions Limited's 9.75 per cent preference shares and KLE Group Limited rose by more than 28 per cent each to close at $104.00 and $1.22, respectively. RJR, Dolphin Cove Limited, Caribbean Cement Company Limited, JMMB Group Limited's (JMMBGL) 7.50 per cent preference shares and Portland JSX Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

ISP Financial Services Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 30 per cent to $17.40. Jetcon Corporation Limited and Sygnus Credit Investments Limited JMD (USD shares) dropped by more than 13 per cent each to close at $0.91 and US $0.13. JMMBGL 7.25 per cent (2018 shares), Kingston Properties Limited, Mayberry Investments Limited, Jamaica Teas Limited and Eppley Limited's 8.25 per cent preference shares were the other major losers. Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) decreased to $0.812 while Sagicor Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.113.