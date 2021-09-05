Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of August 30 – September 3

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange except for the JSE Cross Listed Index (JSECL) declined for the week ending September 3, 2021. The JSE Index decreased by 0.81 per cent to 412,336.62 which leaves it up by 4.23 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 457,710.62; JSE Select Index: 10,203.11; JSECL 82.43; Junior Market Index: 3,358.31; JSE Financial Index: 101.13; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 107.80.

Of the 109 stocks which traded in the week, 38 advanced, 59 declined and 12 held firm. Future Energy Resource Company Limited (Fesco), Wigton Windfarm Limited and Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

Pulse Investments Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 19 per cent to $3.89. JMMB Group Limited's 7.25 per cent preference shares (2018 shares) and Kingston Properties Limited rose by more than 14 per cent each to close at $1.50 and $10.25. Ciboney Group Limited, Sygnus Credit Investments Limited JMD Shares (USD), 138 Student Living Limited variable rate preference shares, The Limners and Bards Limited and Sygnus Credit Investments Limited JMD Shares were the other major winners.

Losers

After rising more than 46 per cent last week, Fesco was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 35 per cent to $2.05. RJR and Paramount Trading Limited dropped by more than 13 per cent each to close at $3.20 and $0.96. Margaritaville Turks Limited (JMD Shares), Knutsford Express Limited, tTech Limited, Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited and Wigton were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) increased to $0.816 while Sagicor Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV decreased to $1.109.